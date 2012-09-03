Sep 03- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) HAI YU BEN MAP 15/08 15/08 09/09 nil 19,136 nil
2) OCEAN GEM ACT CALCITE 09/01 09/01 09/06 nil 1,089 nil
3) ANDINET SAMSARA STEEL 28/08 28/08 09/06 nil nil2879/165 7472/310
4) ANUSHREE MODEST CONTR 25/08 25/08 09/04 nil nil 4,261
5) SH GRACE GAC CALCITE 21/08 21/08 09/12 nil 6,858 nil 19,122
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Calypso Wilhelmsen Steel 29,000 nil nil ----- 21/08
2) Almasi Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil ----- 29/08
3) Ocean GAC Map nil 29,000 nil ----- 29/08
4) Avra Tradex Steel nil 29,711 nil ----- 09/02
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) African Parekh Steel nil 10,505 nil 09/03
2) Royal ACE CNTR nil nil 40/1164 09/05
3) Transporter J.M.Baxi Coke 1,500 nil nil 09/06
4) Anushree Ashtavinayak CNTR nil nil 140/140 09/06
5) Chang Shun Parekh Steel nil 16,791 nil 09/06
6) Leo NYK Heavy 300 1,600 nil 09/07
7) Tim Buck James Steel nil 8,239 nil 09/07
8) Finesse UNITED Steel nil 3,500 nil 09/09
9) Latmar Wilhelmsen Steel nil 37,800 nil 14/09
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL