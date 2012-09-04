Shanghai steel falls for 9th day on weak demand outlook, pressures iron ore
* Any upside in Dalian iron ore futures seen limited -analyst
Sep 04- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HAI YU BEN MAP 15/08 15/08 09/09 nil 19,206 nil 6,575 2) PRIYANKA NAVINYA CEMENT 09/04 09/04 09/06 nil nil nil 2,022 3) NAND ICHAPUR DAMANI STEEL 09/04 09/04 09/04 nil nil nil 2,000 4) KANCHAN DAMANI STEEL 09/03 09/03 09/05 nil nil nil 2,000 5) OCEAN GEM ACT STEEL 09/01 09/01 09/07 nil 1,315 nil 7,445 6) ANDINET SAMSARA CNTRS 28/08 28/08 09/07 nil nil2982/165 7369/310 7) SH GRACE GAC MAP 21/08 21/08 09/12 nil 6,908 nil 19,072 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Calypso Wilhelmsen Steel 29,000 nil nil ----- 21/08 2) Almasi Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil ----- 29/08 3) Ocean GAC Map nil 29,000 nil ----- 29/08 4) Saudi Orient CNTR nil nil 1000/7000----- 09/02 5) African Parekh Steel nil 10,505 nil ----- 09/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Anushree Ashtavinayak CNTR nil nil 140/140 09/06 2) Chang Shun Parekh Steel nil 16,791 nil 09/06 3) Transporter J.M.Baxi Coke 1,500 nil nil 09/06 4) Tim Buck James Steel nil 8,239 nil 09/07 5) Leo NYK Heavy 300 1,600 nil 09/07 6) Han Hui J.M.Baxi Steel 1,164 nil nil 09/10 7) Finesse UNITED Steel nil 3,500 nil 09/10 8) Latmar Wilhelmsen Steel nil 37,800 nil 14/09 9) Luminous Mitsui Steel 1,200 nil nil 22/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Any upside in Dalian iron ore futures seen limited -analyst
June 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0205 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.840 110.45 +0.56 Sing dlr 1.380 1.3814 +0.10 Taiwan d