Sep 04- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HAI YU BEN MAP 15/08 15/08 09/09 nil 19,206 nil 6,575 2) PRIYANKA NAVINYA CEMENT 09/04 09/04 09/06 nil nil nil 2,022 3) NAND ICHAPUR DAMANI STEEL 09/04 09/04 09/04 nil nil nil 2,000 4) KANCHAN DAMANI STEEL 09/03 09/03 09/05 nil nil nil 2,000 5) OCEAN GEM ACT STEEL 09/01 09/01 09/07 nil 1,315 nil 7,445 6) ANDINET SAMSARA CNTRS 28/08 28/08 09/07 nil nil2982/165 7369/310 7) SH GRACE GAC MAP 21/08 21/08 09/12 nil 6,908 nil 19,072 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Calypso Wilhelmsen Steel 29,000 nil nil ----- 21/08 2) Almasi Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil ----- 29/08 3) Ocean GAC Map nil 29,000 nil ----- 29/08 4) Saudi Orient CNTR nil nil 1000/7000----- 09/02 5) African Parekh Steel nil 10,505 nil ----- 09/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Anushree Ashtavinayak CNTR nil nil 140/140 09/06 2) Chang Shun Parekh Steel nil 16,791 nil 09/06 3) Transporter J.M.Baxi Coke 1,500 nil nil 09/06 4) Tim Buck James Steel nil 8,239 nil 09/07 5) Leo NYK Heavy 300 1,600 nil 09/07 6) Han Hui J.M.Baxi Steel 1,164 nil nil 09/10 7) Finesse UNITED Steel nil 3,500 nil 09/10 8) Latmar Wilhelmsen Steel nil 37,800 nil 14/09 9) Luminous Mitsui Steel 1,200 nil nil 22/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL