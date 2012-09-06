Sep 06Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HAI YU BEN MAP 15/08 15/08 09/09 nil 21,213 nil 4,568 2) PRIYANKA NAVINYA CEMENT 04/09 04/09 07/09 nil 1,205 nil 825 3) OCEAN GEM ACT STEEL 01/09 01/09 08/09 nil 2,327 nil 6,433 4) ANDINET SAMSARA CNTRS 28/08 28/08 09/09 nil nil 3579/165772/310 5) SH GRACE GAC MAP 21/08 21/08 15/09 nil 7,484 nil 18,496 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Calypso Wilhelmsen Steel 9,000 nil nil ----- 21/08 2) Almasi Wilhelmsen Steel 14,000 nil nil ----- 29/08 3) Ocean GAC Map nil 29,000 nil ----- 29/08 4) African Parekh Steel nil 10,505 nil ----- 03/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Chang Shun Parekh Steel Cargo nil 16,791 nil 06/09 2) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil 53 nil 07/09 3) Tim Buck James Steel nil 8,239 nil 07/09 4) Anushree Ashtavinayak CNTR nil nil 140/140 08/09 5) Transporter J.M.Baxi Coke 1,500 nil nil 08/09 6) Allcargo Dinshaw Cement nil 3,000 nil 08/09 7) Leo NYK Heavy nil 800 nil 09/09 8) Finesse UNITED Steel nil 2,690 nil 10/09 9) Latmar Wilhelmsen Steel nil 37,800 nil 13/09 10) Han Hui J.M.Baxi Steel 1,164 nil nil 13/09 11) Ch Bella Samsara Steel nil 13,200 nil 20/09 12) Venus Mitsui Gen.Carg. 2,172 nil nil 23/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL