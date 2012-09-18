Sep 18- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SH GRACE GAC Map 21/09 21/09 22/09 nil 20,023 nil 5,957
2) BAGHDAD TRANSWORLD Coils 17/09 17/09 18/09 nil 4,424 nil 2,454
3) KINSHIP J.M.BAXI Steel 18/09 18/09 19/09 nil 57 nil 2,441
4) SEA CORAL NOBLE Sulphur 16/09 16/09 27/09 nil 610 nil 9,579
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Ocean GAC Map nil 10,737 nil ----- 29/08
2) Tim James Steel nil 3,660 nil ----- 08/09
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Nand Damani Steel nil 2,028 nil 18/09
2) Han J.M.Baxi Steel 1,000 nil nil 19/09
3) Allcargo Dinshaw Cement nil 3,992 nil 19/09
4) Dignity Mitsui NA 1,200 nil nil 19/09
5) Dai Duong Dinshaw Chips nil 6,550 nil 20/09
6) Anushree Ashta CNTR nil nil 132/140 20/09
7) Han Hui J.M.Baxi Steel nil 1,164 nil 20/09
8) Artemis NYK Heavy nil 1,000 nil 22/09
9) Firmament Mitsui NA 400 nil nil 23/09
10) Tanbinh Everett Wood nil 5,274 nil 23/09
11) Navdhenu Arcadia NA 3,500 nil nil 23/09
12) Deal Mitsutor Steel nil 6,500 nil 24/09
13) Dream K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/09
14) Attar Shaan Logs nil 9,100 nil 25/09
15) Viking K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/09
16) Dai Duong Dinshaw Chips nil 9,600 nil 26/09
17) Ch Bella Samsara Steel nil 13,200 nil 27/09
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL