Sep 21- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessles 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) NAND DAMANI STEEL 20/09 20/09 21/09 nil 2,013 nil COMP
2) SH GRACE GAC Map 21/08 21/08 22/09 nil 22,483 nil 3,497
3) KINSHIP Cement Steel 17/09 17/09 21/09 nil 1,790 nil 297
4) ALLCARGO DINSHAW CEMENT 19/09 19/09 20/09 nil 2,633 nil 1,369
5) RAJGADI DAMANI STEEL 19/09 19/09 22/09 nil 2,029 nil
6) RAINBOW NOBLE Sulphur 16/09 16/09 27/09 nil 1,751 nil 8,438
7) DAI DUONG DINSHAW CHIPS 20/09 20/09 24/09 nil 820 nil 5,730
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Ocean GAC Map nil 5,620 nil ----- 29/08
2) Tim James Steel nil 3,660 nil ----- 08/09
3) Baghdad Transw Steel 3,660 nil nil ----- 08/09
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Komal Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 21/09
2) Han J.M.Baxi Steel 1,164 nil nil 21/09
3) Nand Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 22/09
4) Kanchan Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 22/09
5) Tanbinh Everett Wood nil 5,274 nil 22/09
6) Artemis NYK Heavy nil 745 nil 23/09
7) Anushree Ashta CNTR nil nil 131/131 23/09
8) Deal Mitsutor Steel nil 6,500 nil 24/09
9) Dream K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/09
10) Densa Wilhel Steel 7,000 nil nil 25/09
11) Mandarin Wilhel Steel 30,000 nil nil 26/09
12) Viking K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/09
13) Attar Shaan Logs nil 9,100 nil 26/09
14) Ch Bella Samsara Steel nil 13,200 nil 27/09
15) Dai Duong Dinshaw Chips nil 9,600 nil 26/09
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL