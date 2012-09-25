Sep 25- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 12
Total Vessles 19
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SH GRACE GAC MAP 21/09 21/09 25/09 nil nil nil
2) PRIYANKA NAVINYA CEMENT 24/09 24/09 26/09 nil nil nil
3) RAINBOW NOBLE SULPHUR 16/09 16/09 29/09 nil nil nil
4) DAI M.DINSHAW Chips 20/09 20/09 26/09 nil nil nil
5) HAN J.M.BAXI STEEL 22/09 22/09 26/09 nil nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Baghdad Transw Steel 4,000 nil nil ----- 17/09
2) Navdhenu Arcadia Swift 3,500 nil nil ----- 25/09
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Nand Damani Steel nil 2,032 nil 25/09
2) Viking K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/09
3) Deal Mitsutor Steel nil 6,500 nil 25/09
4) Anushree Ashta CNTR nil nil 131/131 26/09
5) Dream K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/09
6) Attar Shaan Logs nil 9,035 nil 27/09
7) Ch Bella Samsara Steel nil 13,200 nil 27/09
8) Densa Wilhel Steel 7,000 nil nil 27/09
9) Porto Parekh Steel 13,255 nil nil 28/09
10) Mandarin Wilhel Steel 30,000 nil nil 29/09
11) Dai M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,600 nil 02/10
12) Liberty Cargo Static nil 1,019 nil 06/10
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL