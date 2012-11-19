Nov 19Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HANARO GAC MAP(B) 26/10 26/10 20/11 nil 13,597 nil 6,803 2) VENUS M.DINSHAW ROCK 09/11 09/11 20/11 nil 5,772 nil 3,614 3) FUTURE LILY PEAS HALAR 15/11 15/11 22/11 nil TOCOME nil 17,063 4) GENCO PEAS SEACREST 09/11 09/11 22/11 nil 34,352 nil 17,148 5) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT 16/11 16/11 19/11 nil 868 nil 1,235 6) THANH BA MERCHANT WOOD PULP 19/11 19/11 20/11 10,145 nil nil 5,235 7) CYPRESS INTEROCEAN MOLASSES 16/11 16/11 19/11 nil nil nil 7,726 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Samanta Interocean Peas nil 9,068 nil ----- 15/11 2) Jin Shaan Peas nil 33,270 nil ----- 22/10 3) Admas Samsara CNTR nil nil 150 ----- 10/11 4) Nasico Interocean Cement nil 6,000 nil ----- 18/11 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Anushree Ashtavina CNTR nil nil 131 18/11 2) Coreleader Parekh Steel C nil 15,120 nil 22/11 3) Iki NYK G Steel nil 3,000 nil 27/11 4) Royal Cosco S Cargo nil 40,000 nil 17/11 5) Barge ARGOSY Machiner 163 nil nil 16/11 6) Saudi Orient CNTR nil nil 190 19/11 Orient General nil 600 nil 19/11 Orient S Pipe 4,500 nil nil 19/11 Orient CNTR nil nil 150 19/11 Orient Vehicles nil 500 nil 19/11 7) Gaia Mitsui Machinery nil 796 nil 24/11 8) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 28/11 9) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 28/11 10) Clipper Sai Freight E Cargo nil 50 nil 21/11 11) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement Bgs nil 6,200 nil 22/11 12) Pacific J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 5,388 nil 25/11 13) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 28/11 14) Hoegh Merchant Vehicle nil 100 nil 18/11 .) nil Merchant Cars 600 nil nil 18/11 15) Thanh Merchant Woodpulp nil 5,235 nil 18/11 16) Thai M.Dinshaw Calcite Chps nil 8,500 nil 19/11 17) Hong Samsara S Cargo nil 400 nil 20/11 18) Serenity Mitsui Vehicle 1,800 nil nil 20/11 19) Teo Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 20,830 nil 22/11 20) Dream Angel Steamship Vehicle nil 1,000 nil 27/11 21) Hyundai LINK SHPG Heavy 830 nil nil 16/11 22) Osaka Mitsui Trucks 900 nil nil 21/11 23) Heroic NYK Line Machinery 1,600 nil nil 12/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL