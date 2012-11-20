Nov 20Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HANARO GAC MAP(B) 26/10 26/10 23/11 nil 14,111 nil 6,289 2) SAMUA J.M.BAXI PALM OIL 11/11 11/11 17/11 nil 6,607 nil 2,779 3) AALBORG MITSUTOR MACHINERY 12/11 12/11 21/11 nil 10,097 nil 957 4) FUTURE LILY PEAS HALAR 15/11 15/11 21/11 nil 40,119 nil 9,381 5) GENCO PEAS SEACREST 09/11 09/11 25/11 nil 39,122 nil 12,378 6) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) 16/11 16/11 20/11 nil 1,761 nil 342 7) THANH MERCHANT WOOD PULP 19/11 19/11 20/11 nil 5,235 nil COMP 8) THAI M.DINSHAW CALCITE 19/11 19/11 24/11 nil 635 nil 7,865 9) ROYAL COSCO S CARGO 19/11 19/11 24/11 nil 8,455 nil 31,545 10) HOEGH MERCHANT VEHICLES 20/11 20/11 21/11 429 nil nil 241 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Samanta Interocean Peas nil 7,828 nil 15/10 --- 2) Jin Shaan Peas nil 29,224 nil 22/10 --- 3) Admas Samsara CNTR nil nil 150 10/11 --- 4) Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,800 nil nil 20/11 --- 5) Nasico Interocean Cement Bgs nil 6,000 nil 18/11 --- 6) Saudi Orient General nil 1,200 nil 19/11 --- nil Orient CNTR nil nil 190 19/11 --- nil Orient S Pipe 4,500 nil nil 19/11 --- nil Orient CNTR nil nil 150 19/11 --- nil Orient Vehicles 500 nil nil 19/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Coreleader Parekh Steel C nil 15,120 nil 22/11 2) Iki NYK G Steel nil 5,330 nil 27/11 3) Barge ARGOSY Machinery 163 nil nil 20/11 4) Gaia Mitsui Machinery nil 796 nil 24/11 5) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 28/11 6) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 29/11 7) Clipper Sai Freight E Cargo nil 50 nil 21/11 8) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement Bgs nil 6,200 nil 22/11 9) Pacific J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 5,388 nil 25/11 10) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 28/11 11) Hong Samsara S Cargo nil 400 nil 20/11 12) Heroic NYK Line Machinery nil 1,600 nil 12/12 13) Teo Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 20,830 nil 22/11 14) Dream Angel Steamship Vehicle nil 1,000 nil 27/11 15) Hyundai LINK SHPG Heavy Lift 830 nil nil 20/11 16) Guru NAVINYA Cement Bgs nil 2,103 nil 20/11 17) Osaka Mitsui Commercial 900 nil nil 21/11 18) Amber Wilhelmsen S Cargo 25,000 nil nil 22/11 19) Advance Infraport S Cargo nil 8,200 nil 27/11 20) Kraszewski Samsara S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 28/11 21) Cmb Jialing Steamship Steel nil 24,647 nil 05/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL