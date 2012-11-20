Nov 20Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessles 37
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) HANARO GAC MAP(B) 26/10 26/10 23/11 nil 14,111 nil 6,289
2) SAMUA J.M.BAXI PALM OIL 11/11 11/11 17/11 nil 6,607 nil 2,779
3) AALBORG MITSUTOR MACHINERY 12/11 12/11 21/11 nil 10,097 nil 957
4) FUTURE LILY PEAS HALAR 15/11 15/11 21/11 nil 40,119 nil 9,381
5) GENCO PEAS SEACREST 09/11 09/11 25/11 nil 39,122 nil 12,378
6) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) 16/11 16/11 20/11 nil 1,761 nil 342
7) THANH MERCHANT WOOD PULP 19/11 19/11 20/11 nil 5,235 nil COMP
8) THAI M.DINSHAW CALCITE 19/11 19/11 24/11 nil 635 nil 7,865
9) ROYAL COSCO S CARGO 19/11 19/11 24/11 nil 8,455 nil 31,545
10) HOEGH MERCHANT VEHICLES 20/11 20/11 21/11 429 nil nil 241
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Samanta Interocean Peas nil 7,828 nil 15/10 ---
2) Jin Shaan Peas nil 29,224 nil 22/10 ---
3) Admas Samsara CNTR nil nil 150 10/11 ---
4) Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,800 nil nil 20/11 ---
5) Nasico Interocean Cement Bgs nil 6,000 nil 18/11 ---
6) Saudi Orient General nil 1,200 nil 19/11 ---
nil Orient CNTR nil nil 190 19/11 ---
nil Orient S Pipe 4,500 nil nil 19/11 ---
nil Orient CNTR nil nil 150 19/11 ---
nil Orient Vehicles 500 nil nil 19/11 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Coreleader Parekh Steel C nil 15,120 nil 22/11
2) Iki NYK G Steel nil 5,330 nil 27/11
3) Barge ARGOSY Machinery 163 nil nil 20/11
4) Gaia Mitsui Machinery nil 796 nil 24/11
5) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 28/11
6) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 29/11
7) Clipper Sai Freight E Cargo nil 50 nil 21/11
8) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement Bgs nil 6,200 nil 22/11
9) Pacific J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 5,388 nil 25/11
10) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 28/11
11) Hong Samsara S Cargo nil 400 nil 20/11
12) Heroic NYK Line Machinery nil 1,600 nil 12/12
13) Teo Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 20,830 nil 22/11
14) Dream Angel Steamship Vehicle nil 1,000 nil 27/11
15) Hyundai LINK SHPG Heavy Lift 830 nil nil 20/11
16) Guru NAVINYA Cement Bgs nil 2,103 nil 20/11
17) Osaka Mitsui Commercial 900 nil nil 21/11
18) Amber Wilhelmsen S Cargo 25,000 nil nil 22/11
19) Advance Infraport S Cargo nil 8,200 nil 27/11
20) Kraszewski Samsara S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 28/11
21) Cmb Jialing Steamship Steel nil 24,647 nil 05/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL