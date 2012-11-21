Nov 21Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HANARO GAC MAP(B) 26/10 26/10 25/11 nil 14,795 nil 5,605 2) AALBORG MITSUTOR MACHINERY 12/11 12/11 22/11 nil 10,704 nil 350 3) FUTURE LILY PEAS HALAR 15/11 15/11 25/11 nil 41,412 nil 8,088 4) GENCO PEAS SEACREST 09/11 09/11 25/11 nil 39,941 nil 11,559 5) THAI M.DINSHAW CALCITE 19/11 19/11 24/11 nil 2,235 nil 6,265 6) VENUS M.DINSHAW ROCK 09/11 09/11 23/11 nil 7,405 nil 1,981 7) NASICO INTEROCEAN CEMENT (Bgs) 20/11 20/11 24/11 nil 422 nil 5,578 8) HONG XING SAMSARA STEEL 20/11 20/11 21/11 nil 289 nil 111 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Samanta Interocean Peas nil 7,828 nil 15/10 --- 2) Jin Shaan Peas nil 28,659 nil 22/10 --- 3) Admas Samsara CNTR nil nil 150 10/11 --- 4) Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,800 nil nil 20/11 --- 5) Hyundai LINK Heavy Lift 830 nil nil 20/11 --- 6) Osaka Mitsui Commercial 900 nil nil 21/11 --- 7) Royal Cosco S Cargo nil 40,000 nil 16/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Coreleader Parekh Steel C nil 15,120 nil 22/11 2) Iki NYK G Steel nil 5,330 nil 27/11 3) Barge ARGOSY Machinery 163 nil nil 21/11 4) Gaia Mitsui Machinery nil 796 nil 25/11 5) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 2,880 nil 02/12 6) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 29/11 7) Clipper Sai Freight E Cargo nil 50 nil 21/11 8) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement Bgs nil 6,200 nil 22/11 9) Pacific J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 5,388 nil 25/11 10) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 30/11 11) Heroic NYK Line Machinery nil 1,600 nil 12/12 12) Teo Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 20,830 nil 23/11 13) Dream Angel Steamship Vehicle nil 1,000 nil 27/11 14) Guru NAVINYA Cement Bgs nil 2,103 nil 21/11 15) Amber Wilhelmsen S Cargo 25,000 nil nil 22/11 16) Advance Infraport S Cargo nil 8,200 nil 28/11 17) Kraszewski Samsara S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 28/11 18) Cmb Jialing Steamship Steel nil 24,647 nil 05/12 19) Vinalines Wilhelm S Plate nil 14,015 nil 28/11 20) Admire J.M.Baxi Steel nil 7,482 nil 29/11 21) Tien Shaan Peas nil 20,100 nil 03/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL