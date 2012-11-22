Nov 22Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) HANARO GAC MAP(B) 26/10 26/10 25/11 nil 15,698 nil 4,702
2) VENUS M.DINSHAW ROCK PHOS 09/11 09/11 24/11 nil 8,143 nil 1,243
3) NASICO INTEROCEAN CEMENT (Bgs) 20/11 20/11 24/11 nil 1,922 nil 4,078
4) GURU NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) 21/11 21/11 24/11 nil 553 nil 1,549
5) THAI M.DINSHAW CALCITE 19/11 19/11 25/11 nil 2,955 nil 5,545
6) CLIPPER SAI FREIGHT E Cargo 22/11 22/11 22/11 nil 2 nil 19
7) AALBORG MITSUTOR STEEL 12/11 12/11 22/11 nil 11,034 nil 20
8) FUTURE LILY HALAR YELLOW PEAS 15/11 15/11 25/11 nil 43,213 nil 6,287
9) GENCO SEACREST YELLOW PEAS 09/11 09/11 25/11 nil 40,614 nil 10,886
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Jin Shaan Peas nil 25,227 nil 22/10 ---
2) Samanta Interocean Chick Peas nil 7,828 nil 15/11 ---
3) Osaka Mitsui Cars 900 nil nil 21/11 ---
4) Coreleader Parekh S Cargo nil 15,120 nil 22/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Iki NYK G Steel nil 5,330 nil 28/11
2) Barge ARGOSY Machinery 163 nil nil 22/11
3) Gaia Mitsui Machinery nil 796 nil 25/11
4) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 2,880 nil 02/12
5) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 30/11
6) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement Bgs nil 6,200 nil 22/11
7) Pacific J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 5,388 nil 25/11
8) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 30/11
9) Heroic NYK Line Machinery nil 1,600 nil 12/12
10) Teo Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 20,830 nil 23/11
11) Dream Angel Steamship Vehicle nil 1,000 nil 27/11
12) Amber Wilhelmsen S Cargo 27,500 nil nil 23/11
13) Advance Infraport S Cargo nil 8,200 nil 28/11
14) Kraszewski Samsara S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 28/11
15) Cmb Jialing Steamship Steel nil 24,647 nil 05/12
16) Vinalines Wilhelm S Plate nil 14,015 nil 28/11
17) Admire J.M.Baxi Steel nil 7,482 nil 29/11
18) Tien Shaan Peas nil 20,100 nil 03/12
19) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 82 22/11
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL