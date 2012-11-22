Nov 22Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HANARO GAC MAP(B) 26/10 26/10 25/11 nil 15,698 nil 4,702 2) VENUS M.DINSHAW ROCK PHOS 09/11 09/11 24/11 nil 8,143 nil 1,243 3) NASICO INTEROCEAN CEMENT (Bgs) 20/11 20/11 24/11 nil 1,922 nil 4,078 4) GURU NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) 21/11 21/11 24/11 nil 553 nil 1,549 5) THAI M.DINSHAW CALCITE 19/11 19/11 25/11 nil 2,955 nil 5,545 6) CLIPPER SAI FREIGHT E Cargo 22/11 22/11 22/11 nil 2 nil 19 7) AALBORG MITSUTOR STEEL 12/11 12/11 22/11 nil 11,034 nil 20 8) FUTURE LILY HALAR YELLOW PEAS 15/11 15/11 25/11 nil 43,213 nil 6,287 9) GENCO SEACREST YELLOW PEAS 09/11 09/11 25/11 nil 40,614 nil 10,886 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jin Shaan Peas nil 25,227 nil 22/10 --- 2) Samanta Interocean Chick Peas nil 7,828 nil 15/11 --- 3) Osaka Mitsui Cars 900 nil nil 21/11 --- 4) Coreleader Parekh S Cargo nil 15,120 nil 22/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Iki NYK G Steel nil 5,330 nil 28/11 2) Barge ARGOSY Machinery 163 nil nil 22/11 3) Gaia Mitsui Machinery nil 796 nil 25/11 4) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 2,880 nil 02/12 5) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 30/11 6) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement Bgs nil 6,200 nil 22/11 7) Pacific J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 5,388 nil 25/11 8) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 30/11 9) Heroic NYK Line Machinery nil 1,600 nil 12/12 10) Teo Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 20,830 nil 23/11 11) Dream Angel Steamship Vehicle nil 1,000 nil 27/11 12) Amber Wilhelmsen S Cargo 27,500 nil nil 23/11 13) Advance Infraport S Cargo nil 8,200 nil 28/11 14) Kraszewski Samsara S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 28/11 15) Cmb Jialing Steamship Steel nil 24,647 nil 05/12 16) Vinalines Wilhelm S Plate nil 14,015 nil 28/11 17) Admire J.M.Baxi Steel nil 7,482 nil 29/11 18) Tien Shaan Peas nil 20,100 nil 03/12 19) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 82 22/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL