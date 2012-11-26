Nov 26Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HANARO GAC MAP(B) 25/11 25/11 26/10 nil 20,400 nil 2) KINSHIP NAVINYA CEMENT 24/11 24/11 27/11 nil 814 nil 1,259 3) THAI DINSHAW CHIPS 19/11 19/11 28/11 nil 6,026 nil 2,474 4) GAIA MITSUI MACHINERY 25/11 25/11 26/11 nil 382 nil 414 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Samanta Interocean Peas nil 2,304 nil 15/11 --- 2) Hyundai LINK Heavy Lift 830 nil nil 20/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Pacific J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 5,388 nil 25/11 2) Hermeez NAVINYA Cement nil 2,100 nil 27/11 3) Amber Wilhelmsen S Cargo 27,500 nil nil 27/11 4) Dream Angel Steamship Vehicle nil 1,000 nil 27/11 5) Iki NYK G Steel nil 5,330 nil 28/11 6) Ace NAVINYA Cement nil 2,750 nil 28/11 7) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 30/11 8) J.Better MNK Steel nil 6,831 nil 01/12 9) Vinalines Wilhelm S Plate nil 14,015 nil 02/12 10) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 2,880 nil 02/12 11) Tien Shaan Peas nil 20,100 nil 03/12 12) Cmb Jialing Steamship Steel nil 24,647 nil 05/12 13) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 08/12 14) Heroic NYK Line Machinery nil 1,600 nil 12/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL