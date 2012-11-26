Nov 26Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 20
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) HANARO GAC MAP(B) 25/11 25/11 26/10 nil 20,400 nil
2) KINSHIP NAVINYA CEMENT 24/11 24/11 27/11 nil 814 nil 1,259
3) THAI DINSHAW CHIPS 19/11 19/11 28/11 nil 6,026 nil 2,474
4) GAIA MITSUI MACHINERY 25/11 25/11 26/11 nil 382 nil 414
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Samanta Interocean Peas nil 2,304 nil 15/11 ---
2) Hyundai LINK Heavy Lift 830 nil nil 20/11 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Pacific J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 5,388 nil 25/11
2) Hermeez NAVINYA Cement nil 2,100 nil 27/11
3) Amber Wilhelmsen S Cargo 27,500 nil nil 27/11
4) Dream Angel Steamship Vehicle nil 1,000 nil 27/11
5) Iki NYK G Steel nil 5,330 nil 28/11
6) Ace NAVINYA Cement nil 2,750 nil 28/11
7) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 30/11
8) J.Better MNK Steel nil 6,831 nil 01/12
9) Vinalines Wilhelm S Plate nil 14,015 nil 02/12
10) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 2,880 nil 02/12
11) Tien Shaan Peas nil 20,100 nil 03/12
12) Cmb Jialing Steamship Steel nil 24,647 nil 05/12
13) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 08/12
14) Heroic NYK Line Machinery nil 1,600 nil 12/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL