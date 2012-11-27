Nov 27Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KINSHIP NAVINYA CEMENT 24/11 24/11 28/11 nil 1,539 nil 534 2) THAI DINSHAW CHIPS 19/11 19/11 28/11 nil 7,243 nil 1,257 3) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR 22/11 22/11 29/11 nil nil 7,279 COMP 4) TEO WILHELMSEN S Cargo 27/11 27/11 29/11 nil TOCOME nil 20,830 5) JIN MING SHAAN YELLOW PEAS 25/11 25/11 02/12 nil 39,943 nil 19,530 6) GENCO SEACREST YELLOW PEAS 09/11 09/11 30/11 nil 46,050 nil 5,450 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Samanta Interocean Peas nil 305 nil 15/11 --- 2) Hyundai LINK Heavy Lift 830 nil nil 20/11 --- 3) Nasico Sai Freight Bagged Rice 6,000 nil nil 26/11 --- 4) Amber Wilhelmsen S Cargo 27,500 nil nil 27/11 --- 5) Coreleader Parekh S Cargo nil 15,120 nil 22/11 --- 6) Pacific J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 5,388 nil 26/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hermeez NAVINYA Cement nil 2,100 nil 27/11 2) Dream Angel Steamship Vehicle nil 1,000 nil 27/11 3) Iki NYK G Steel nil 5,330 nil 28/11 4) Ace NAVINYA Cement nil 2,750 nil 28/11 5) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 30/11 6) J.Better MNK Steel nil 6,831 nil 01/12 7) Vinalines Wilhelm S Plate nil 14,015 nil 02/12 8) Tien Shaan Peas nil 20,100 nil 03/12 9) Cmb Jialing Steamship Steel nil 24,647 nil 05/12 10) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 08/12 11) Heroic NYK Line Machinery nil 1,600 nil 12/12 12) Advance Act S Cargo nil 8,200 nil 28/11 13) Kraszewski Samsara S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 30/11 14) Admire J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 7,482 nil 02/12 15) Maersk UNITED CNTR nil nil 674 04/12 16) Chipolbrok Samsara Steel nil 3,000 nil 05/12 17) Magnum Parekh S Cargo nil 10,180 nil 08/12 18) Matsusaka NYK Line S Cargo nil 2,880 nil 08/12 19) Linde UNITED Steel 1,500 nil nil 09/12 20) Don Parekh S Cargo 18,628 nil nil 09/12 21) Marsus J.M.Baxi G Cargo nil 280 nil 13/12 22) Calmy J.M.Baxi Steel nil 5,500 nil 14/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL