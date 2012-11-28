Nov 28Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) THAI M.DINSHAW CALCITE 19/11 19/11 28/11 nil 8,500 nil COMP 2) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) 27/11 27/11 30/11 nil 580 nil 1,513 3) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR 22/11 22/11 01/12 nil nil 8,157 COMP 4) PACIFIC J.M.BAXI S CARGO 27/11 27/11 29/11 nil 4,112 nil 1,276 5) TEO WILHELMSEN S CARGO 27/11 27/11 28/11 nil 12,658 nil 8,172 6) JIN MING SHAAN YELLOW PEAS 25/11 25/11 03/12 nil 47,091 nil 4,409 7) CORELEADER PAREKH S CARGO 28/11 28/11 30/11 nil 1,378 nil 13,699 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Hyundai LINK Heavy Lift 830 nil nil 20/11 --- 2) Eagle Sai Bagged Rice 6,000 nil nil 26/11 --- 3) Dream Angel Steamship Vehicles 500 nil nil 27/11 --- 4) Amber Wilhelmsen S Cargo 27,500 nil nil 27/11 --- 5) Advance Act S Cargo nil 8,200 nil 28/11 --- 6) Iki NYK Line S Cargo nil 5,330 nil 28/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 2,880 nil 08/12 2) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 30/11 3) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 08/12 4) Heroic NYK Line Machinery nil 1,600 nil 12/12 5) Kraszewski Samsara S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 30/11 6) Cmb Jialing Steamship Steel nil 24,647 nil 05/12 7) Vinalines Wilhelm S Plate nil 14,015 nil 02/12 8) Admire J.M.Baxi Steel nil 7,482 nil 02/12 9) Tien Shaan Peas nil 20,100 nil 03/12 10) Ace NAVINYA Cement Bgs nil 2,750 nil 28/11 11) Royal ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 89 28/11 12) J.Better MNK S Cargo nil 6,831 nil 01/12 13) Chayanee Cosco Steel nil 37,000 nil 07/12 14) Magnum Parekh S Cargo nil 10,180 nil 08/12 15) Don Frane Parekh S Cargo nil 18,628 nil 09/12 16) Marsus J.M.Baxi G Cargo nil 280 nil 13/12 17) Calmy J.M.Baxi G Steel nil 427 nil 14/12 18) Warnow PRUDENTIAL S Cargo nil 12,753 nil 14/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL