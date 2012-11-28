Nov 28Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) THAI M.DINSHAW CALCITE 19/11 19/11 28/11 nil 8,500 nil COMP
2) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) 27/11 27/11 30/11 nil 580 nil 1,513
3) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR 22/11 22/11 01/12 nil nil 8,157 COMP
4) PACIFIC J.M.BAXI S CARGO 27/11 27/11 29/11 nil 4,112 nil 1,276
5) TEO WILHELMSEN S CARGO 27/11 27/11 28/11 nil 12,658 nil 8,172
6) JIN MING SHAAN YELLOW PEAS 25/11 25/11 03/12 nil 47,091 nil 4,409
7) CORELEADER PAREKH S CARGO 28/11 28/11 30/11 nil 1,378 nil 13,699
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Hyundai LINK Heavy Lift 830 nil nil 20/11 ---
2) Eagle Sai Bagged Rice 6,000 nil nil 26/11 ---
3) Dream Angel Steamship Vehicles 500 nil nil 27/11 ---
4) Amber Wilhelmsen S Cargo 27,500 nil nil 27/11 ---
5) Advance Act S Cargo nil 8,200 nil 28/11 ---
6) Iki NYK Line S Cargo nil 5,330 nil 28/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 2,880 nil 08/12
2) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 30/11
3) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 08/12
4) Heroic NYK Line Machinery nil 1,600 nil 12/12
5) Kraszewski Samsara S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 30/11
6) Cmb Jialing Steamship Steel nil 24,647 nil 05/12
7) Vinalines Wilhelm S Plate nil 14,015 nil 02/12
8) Admire J.M.Baxi Steel nil 7,482 nil 02/12
9) Tien Shaan Peas nil 20,100 nil 03/12
10) Ace NAVINYA Cement Bgs nil 2,750 nil 28/11
11) Royal ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 89 28/11
12) J.Better MNK S Cargo nil 6,831 nil 01/12
13) Chayanee Cosco Steel nil 37,000 nil 07/12
14) Magnum Parekh S Cargo nil 10,180 nil 08/12
15) Don Frane Parekh S Cargo nil 18,628 nil 09/12
16) Marsus J.M.Baxi G Cargo nil 280 nil 13/12
17) Calmy J.M.Baxi G Steel nil 427 nil 14/12
18) Warnow PRUDENTIAL S Cargo nil 12,753 nil 14/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL