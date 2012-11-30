Nov 30Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessles 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) 27/11 27/11 30/11 nil 2,089 nil 4
2) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR 22/11 22/11 01/12 nil nil 9,518 482
3) JIN MING SHAAN YELLOW PEAS 25/11 25/11 03/12 nil 49,414 nil 10,059
4) CORELEADER PAREKH S CARGO 28/11 28/11 30/11 nil 12,372 nil 2,705
5) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) 28/11 28/11 02/12 nil 870 nil 1,738
6) ADVANCE ACT STEEL 29/11 29/11 02/12 nil 911 nil 7,291
7) IKI NYK G STEEL 28/11 28/11 01/12 nil 4,981 nil 350
8) GENCO SEACREST YELLOW PEAS 09/11 09/11 02/12 nil 49,220 nil 2,280
9) AMBER WILHELMSEN S CARGO 29/11 29/11 01/12 4,641 nil nil 22,859
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Hyundai LINK Heavy Lift 830 nil nil 20/11 ---
2) Eagle Sai Bagged Rice 6,000 nil nil 26/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 2,880 nil 08/12
2) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 01/12
3) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 08/12
4) Heroic NYK Line Machinery nil 1,600 nil 12/12
5) Kraszewski Samsara S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 30/11
6) Vinalines Wilhelm S Plate nil 14,015 nil 04/12
7) Admire J.M.Baxi Steel nil 7,482 nil 02/12
8) Tien Shaan Peas nil 20,100 nil 03/12
9) J.Better MNK S Cargo nil 6,831 nil 01/12
10) Chayanee Cosco Steel nil 37,000 nil 07/12
11) Magnum Parekh S Cargo nil 10,180 nil 08/12
12) Don Frane Parekh S Cargo nil 18,628 nil 09/12
13) Marsus J.M.Baxi G Cargo nil 280 nil 13/12
14) Calmy J.M.Baxi G Steel nil 427 nil 14/12
15) Warnow PRUDENTIAL S Cargo nil 12,753 nil 14/12
16) Filia Parekh S Cargo 20,000 nil nil 01/12
17) Kosmos Interocean Yellow Peas nil 44,450 nil 10/12
18) Bum Chin J.M.Baxi CPO PALM nil 7,900 nil 30/11
nil J.M.Baxi RBD Palm nil 3,020 nil 30/11
19) Cmb Jialing Steamship STEEL nil 24,647 nil 08/12
20) Linde UNITED STEEL 1,500 nil nil 09/12
21) Valerie J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 42,000 nil 14/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL