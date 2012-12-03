Dec 03Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 25
Total Vessles 35
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) JIN MING SHAAN YELLOW PEAS 02/12 02/12 04/12 nil 58,294 nil 1,179
2) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) 28/11 28/11 03/12 nil 1,898 nil 710
3) AMBER WILHELMSEN S CARGO 02/12 02/12 04/12 15,785 nil nil 9,215
4) J.BETTER MNK & CO STEEL 01/12 01/12 04/12 nil 1,990 nil 4,843
5) HYUNDAI LINK HEAVY LIFT 02/12 02/12 03/12 nil 796 nil 9,204
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Eagle Sai Bagged Rice 6,000 nil nil 26/11 ---
2) Filia Parekh S Cargo 20,000 nil nil 30/11 ---
3) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 01/12 ---
4) Kraszewski Samsara Stee` nil 2,400 nil 30/11 ---
5) Bum Chin J.M.Baxi PALM OIL nil 7,900 nil 01/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 2,880 nil 08/12
2) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 08/12
3) Heroic NYK Line Machinery nil 1,600 nil 12/12
4) Vinalines Wilhelm S Plate nil 14,015 nil 05/12
5) Tien Shaan Peas nil 20,100 nil 03/12
6) Chayanee Cosco Steel nil 37,000 nil 12/12
7) Magnum Parekh S Cargo nil 10,180 nil 08/12
8) Don Frane Parekh S Cargo nil 18,628 nil 09/12
9) Marsus J.M.Baxi G Cargo nil 280 nil 13/12
10) Calmy J.M.Baxi G Steel nil 427 nil 14/12
11) Warnow PRUDENTIAL S Cargo nil 12,753 nil 14/12
12) Kosmos Interocean Yellow Peas nil 44,450 nil 10/12
13) Cmb Jialing Steamship STEEL nil 24,647 nil 08/12
14) Linde UNITED STEEL 1,500 nil nil 09/12
15) Valerie J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 42,000 nil 14/12
16) Oel Relay CNTR nil nil 200 04/12
17) Baghdad Unimarine Pipes nil 23 nil 04/12
18) Kinship NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,100 nil 05/12
19) Feng Hai J.M.Baxi Crude nil 4,249 nil 06/12
20) Chipolbrok Samsara Steel nil 3,800 nil 08/12
21) Eraclea J.M.Baxi Steel nil 38,506 nil 10/12
22) Kuniang SEACREST Peas nil 21,850 nil 10/12
23) Venus Mitsui General nil 2,500 nil 18/12
24) Saudi Orient G Cargo nil 600 nil 19/12
25) African Mitsutor S Cargo nil 7,800 nil 21/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL