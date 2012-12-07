Dec 07Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIEN FEI SHAAN CHICK PEAS 05/12 05/12 11/12 nil 6,162 nil 13,938 2) KINSHIP NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) 05/12 05/12 08/12 nil 1,775 nil 327 3) FILIA GLORY PAREKH S Cargo 06/12 06/12 12/12 nil 1,073 nil 18,927 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Amber Alena Wilhelms S Cargo 25,000 nil nil 04/08 --- 2) Nasico Sai Bagged Rice 6,000 nil nil 26/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 2,880 nil 07/12 2) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 10/12 3) Heroic NYK Line Machinery nil 1,600 nil 13/12 4) Vinalines Wilhelm S Plate nil 14,015 nil 08/12 5) Magnum Parekh S Cargo nil 10,180 nil 09/12 6) Don Frane Parekh S Cargo nil 18,628 nil 08/12 7) Marsus J.M.Baxi G Cargo nil 280 nil 12/12 8) Calmy J.M.Baxi G Steel nil 427 nil 14/12 9) Warnow PRUDENTIAL S Cargo nil 12,753 nil 14/12 10) Kosmos Interocean Yellow Peas nil 44,450 nil 10/12 11) Cmb Jialing Steamship STEEL nil 24,647 nil 08/12 12) Linde UNITED STEEL 1,500 nil nil 15/12 13) Valerie J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 42,000 nil 16/12 14) Feng Hai 11 J.M.Baxi Crude nil 4,249 nil 07/12 15) Kuniang Seacrest Chick Peas nil 21,850 nil 10/12 16) Jasmine Ace M.Dinshaw Calcite(Bgs) nil 8,000 nil 11/12 17) Fu Rong Cosco STEEL nil 3,250 nil 11/12 18) Venus Mitsui G Cargo nil 2,500 nil 18/12 19) Saudi Tabuk Orient G Cargo nil 600 nil 19/12 20) African Mitsutor S Cargo nil 7,800 nil 21/12 21) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 25/12 22) Hermeez NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) nil 2,100 nil 07/12 23) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250 08/12 nil Relay CNTR nil nil 25 08/12 24) Juist-VI Seatech STEEL 250 nil nil 13/12 25) Chang Shun J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 30,000 nil 22/12 26) Alam Suria J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 10,000 nil 24/12 27) Ivory Arrow Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/12 28) Itami-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 3,000 nil 27/12 29) Izumo-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 3,500 nil 27/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL