Dec 10Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 27
Total Vessles 36
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) TIEN FEI SHAAN CHICK PEAS 05/12 05/12 11/12 nil 18,052 nil 2,048
2) FILIA GLORY PAREKH S Cargo 06/12 06/12 13/12 nil 9,015 nil 10,985
3) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) 08/12 08/12 11/12 nil 1,498 nil 605
4) VINALINES WILHELMSEN S Cargo 08/12 08/12 12/12 nil 5,131 nil 8,885
5) AMBER ALENA WILHELMSEN S Cargo 07/12 07/12 11/12 7,263 nil nil 17,737
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Chayanee Cosco STEEL nil 37,000 nil 09/12 ---
2) Kosmos Interocean Yellow Peas nil 44,450 nil 09/12 ---
3) Don Frane Parekh S Cargo nil 18,628 nil 08/12 ---
4) Magnum Parekh S Cargo nil 10,920 nil 08/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 10/12
2) Marsus J.M.Baxi G Cargo nil 280 nil 12/12
3) Calmy J.M.Baxi G Steel nil 427 nil 13/12
4) Warnow PRUDENTIAL S Cargo nil 12,753 nil 14/12
5) Linde UNITED STEEL 1,500 nil nil 15/12
6) Valerie J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 42,000 nil 16/12
7) Kuniang Seacrest Chick Peas nil 21,850 nil 10/12
8) Jasmine Ace M.Dinshaw Calcite(Bgs) nil 8,000 nil 11/12
9) Fu Rong Cosco STEEL nil 3,250 nil 11/12
10) Saudi Tabuk Orient G Cargo nil 600 nil 19/12
11) African Mitsutor S Cargo nil 7,800 nil 21/12
12) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 24/12
13) Juist-VI Seatech STEEL 250 nil nil 13/12
14) Chang Shun J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 30,000 nil 22/12
15) Alam Suria J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 10,000 nil 25/12
16) Ivory Arrow Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/12
17) Itami-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 3,000 nil 27/12
18) Izumo-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 3,500 nil 27/12
19) Baltic Cruiser Dinshaw M Cargo 220 nil nil 15/12
20) Oslo Bulk Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 6,848 nil 17/12
21) Ikan Jebuh Shaan Chickpea nil 30,800 nil 19/12
22) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 220 20/12
23) Heilan Parekh S Cargo nil 19,319 nil 23/12
24) Deal Castle Mitsutor S Cargo nil 7,000 nil 25/12
25) Long Bright GAC Chick Peas nil 32,500 nil 26/12
26) Chipolbork Samsara STEEL nil 4,500 nil 27/12
27) Sam Panther Mitsutor S Cargo nil 30,000 nil 03/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL