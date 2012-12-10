Dec 10Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIEN FEI SHAAN CHICK PEAS 05/12 05/12 11/12 nil 18,052 nil 2,048 2) FILIA GLORY PAREKH S Cargo 06/12 06/12 13/12 nil 9,015 nil 10,985 3) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) 08/12 08/12 11/12 nil 1,498 nil 605 4) VINALINES WILHELMSEN S Cargo 08/12 08/12 12/12 nil 5,131 nil 8,885 5) AMBER ALENA WILHELMSEN S Cargo 07/12 07/12 11/12 7,263 nil nil 17,737 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Chayanee Cosco STEEL nil 37,000 nil 09/12 --- 2) Kosmos Interocean Yellow Peas nil 44,450 nil 09/12 --- 3) Don Frane Parekh S Cargo nil 18,628 nil 08/12 --- 4) Magnum Parekh S Cargo nil 10,920 nil 08/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 10/12 2) Marsus J.M.Baxi G Cargo nil 280 nil 12/12 3) Calmy J.M.Baxi G Steel nil 427 nil 13/12 4) Warnow PRUDENTIAL S Cargo nil 12,753 nil 14/12 5) Linde UNITED STEEL 1,500 nil nil 15/12 6) Valerie J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 42,000 nil 16/12 7) Kuniang Seacrest Chick Peas nil 21,850 nil 10/12 8) Jasmine Ace M.Dinshaw Calcite(Bgs) nil 8,000 nil 11/12 9) Fu Rong Cosco STEEL nil 3,250 nil 11/12 10) Saudi Tabuk Orient G Cargo nil 600 nil 19/12 11) African Mitsutor S Cargo nil 7,800 nil 21/12 12) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 24/12 13) Juist-VI Seatech STEEL 250 nil nil 13/12 14) Chang Shun J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 30,000 nil 22/12 15) Alam Suria J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 10,000 nil 25/12 16) Ivory Arrow Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/12 17) Itami-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 3,000 nil 27/12 18) Izumo-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 3,500 nil 27/12 19) Baltic Cruiser Dinshaw M Cargo 220 nil nil 15/12 20) Oslo Bulk Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 6,848 nil 17/12 21) Ikan Jebuh Shaan Chickpea nil 30,800 nil 19/12 22) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 220 20/12 23) Heilan Parekh S Cargo nil 19,319 nil 23/12 24) Deal Castle Mitsutor S Cargo nil 7,000 nil 25/12 25) Long Bright GAC Chick Peas nil 32,500 nil 26/12 26) Chipolbork Samsara STEEL nil 4,500 nil 27/12 27) Sam Panther Mitsutor S Cargo nil 30,000 nil 03/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL