Dec 18Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 34
Total Vessles 44
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) KUNIANG SEACREST PEAS (B) 13/12 13/12 21/12 nil 15633/ nil 1,817
2) LINDE UNITED LINER Steel 16/12 16/12 18/12 1,009 nil nil 491
3) BLOSSOM ATLANTIC SHPGBASE OIL 17/12 17/12 18/12 2,000 nil nil 3,000
4) OSLO BULK M.DINSHAW WOOD PULP 17/12 17/12 18/12 5,010 nil nil 1,838
5) CONSTITUTION WILHELMSEN MACNERY/GEN 17/12 17/12 19/12 150 nil nil 453
6) JUIST SEATECH SHPNGSTEEL 17/12 17/12 18/12 148 nil nil 102
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Fu Rong Cosco STEEL nil 3,250 nil 11/12 ---
2) Valerie J.M.Baxi Steel nil 42,000 nil 15/01 ---
3) Kosmos Interocean Yellow Peas nil 24,891 nil 09/12 ---
4) Eraclea J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 38,506 nil 11/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Saudi Tabuk Orient G Cargo nil 850 nil 19/12
.) nil Orient CNTR nil nil 220 19/12
.) nil Orient S Pipe 3,000 nil nil 19/12
.) nil Orient CNTR nil nil 160 19/12
.) nil Orient Vehicles 550 nil nil 19/12
.) nil Orient ODC 500 nil nil 19/12
2) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 24/12
3) Chang Shun J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 30,000 nil 22/12
4) Alam Suria J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 10,000 nil 25/12
5) Ivory Arrow Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 23/12
6) Itami-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 3,000 nil 27/12
7) Izumo-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 3,500 nil 29/12
8) Ikan Jebuh Shaan Chickpea nil 30,800 nil 20/12
9) Heilan Parekh S Cargo nil 19,319 nil 22/12
10) Long Bright GAC Chick Peas nil 32,500 nil 26/12
11) Chipolbork Samsara STEEL nil 4,500 nil 27/12
12) Sam Panther Mitsutor S Cargo nil 30,000 nil 03/01
13) Asian Grace Sahi Chick Peas nil 18,700 nil 20/12
14) Marine King Wilhelmsen STEEL nil 35,000 nil 23/12
15) Rickmers UNITED STEEL nil 4,000 nil 23/12
16) Delhi Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/12
17) Pleiades NYK Line Car nil 700 nil 18/12
18) Baltic Crz M.Dinshaw Miliatry nil 220 nil 18/12
19) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement nil 6,500 nil 20/12
20) Maersk Wave Merchant RORO nil nil 800 21/12
21) Miraculous Mitsui Units nil 800 nil 24/12
22) Stove Cam Marco Shpg Chick Peas nil 41,062 nil |24/12
23) Morning C Parekh MarineRORO nil 500 nil 28/12
.) nil Parekh MarineVehicles 2,000 nil nil -----
24) Astor GAC P Vassel 600 nil nil 08/01
25) Bharati Vii Bharati ShpngSteel 100 nil nil 18/12
26) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg Cntr nil 78 nil 19/12
27) Kinship NAVINYA cement bgs nil 2,103 nil 19/12
28) Oel Trust Relay Shpg CNTR nil nil 250 20/12
.) nil Relay Shpg CNTR nil nil 200 20/12
29) Heilan Bro Parekh MarineSteel nil 19,319 nil 23/12
30) Colchester Mitsutor S-Coils 13,500 nil nil 26/12
31) Fabulous SW Act InfraportSteel nil 10,713 nil 27/12
32) Alpine Parekh MarineSteel nil 12,000 nil 28/12
33) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 7,000 nil 28/12
34) Albatros J.M.Baxi P Vassel nil 400 nil 15/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL