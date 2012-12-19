Dec 19Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 35
Total Vessles 42
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ANNETTE SAI MARITIME HEAVY LIFT 18/12 18/12 20/12 nil 588 nil 1,451
2) BLOSSOM SHPG.P.LTD BASE OIL 17/12 17/12 19/12 nil 4,000 nil 1,000
3) BALTIC CRUISER nil Mtry Cargo 18/12 18/12 20/12 116 nil nil 104
4) LINDE M.DINSHAW STEEL 18/12 18/12 20/12 nil 1,087 nil 413
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Pleiades nil P Cars nil 700 nil 18/12 ---
2) Chayanee Csco Spg Steel nil 9 nil 09/12 ---
3) Fu Rong Csco Spg Steel Pdts nil 3,250 nil 11/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Asian Grace Sahi OretransC Peas nil 18,700 nil 20/12
2) Maersk RORO CNTR 800 nil nil 04/12
3) Saudi Tabuk Orient Sh G Cargo nil nil 850 19/12
nil Orient Sh CNTR nil nil 220 19/12
nil Orient Sh S Pipes nil nil 3,000 19/12
nil Orient Sh Vehicles nil nil 750 19/12
nil Orient Sh ODC nil nil 500 19/12
4) Kinship NAVINYA Cement Bgs nil 2,103 nil 19/12
5) Bharati Vii Bharati Shp Steel 100 nil nil 19/12
6) Ikan Jebuh Shaan Marine Chickpeas nil 30,800 nil 20/12
7) Venus Mitsui G Cargo nil 2,500 nil 20/12
8) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement J B nil 6,500 nil 20/12
9) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250 20/12
nil Relay CNTR nil nil 200 20/12
10) Chang Shun J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo nil 25,384 nil 21/12
11) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil 220 nil 22/12
12) Stove Cam Marco Chick Peas nil 41,062 nil 22/12
13) Marine King Wilhlmsn Steel nil 35,000 nil 23/12
14) Ivory Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehiciles 1,000 nil nil 23/12
15) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 23/12
16) African Mitsutor Steel nil 7,800 nil 24/12
17) Bbc Campana Marcons Steel 1,789 nil nil 24/12
18) Alam Suria J.M.Baxi Steel nil 10,000 nil 25/12
19) Colchester Mitsutor Steel Coils 13,500 nil nil 26/12
20) Rickmers UNITED LINER Steel nil 2,500 nil 26/12
21) Long Bright Interocean Chick Peas nil 32,500 nil 26/12
22) Delhi Highway K'Stmshp nil 1,000 nil nil 27/12
23) Chipolbork Samsara Steel nil 4,500 nil 27/12
24) Itami-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 4,528 nil 27/12
25) Morning Parekh MarineRORO nil 500 nil 27/12
26) Fabulous SW Act InfraportSteel nil 10,713 nil 27/12
27) Alpine Parekh MarineSteel nil 12,000 nil 28/12
28) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 7,000 nil 28/12
29) Izumo-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 2,295 nil 29/12
30) Chang Hang Samsara Steel nil 30,750 nil 30/12
31) Banos A Parekh MarineSteel nil 20,000 nil 31/12
32) Heilan Parekh MarineSteel nil 19,319 nil 02/01
33) Sam Panther Mitsutor Steel nil 30,000 nil 03/01
34) Liberty Cargoways PKGS nil 1,239 nil 06/01
35) Arundel Samsara Steel nil 22,168 nil 07/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL