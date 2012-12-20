Dec 20Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 35
Total Vessles 43
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) LINDE M.DINSHAW STEEL 16/12 16/12 21/12 nil 1,194 nil 306
2) KINSHIP NAVINYA SHPG Cement Bgs 19/12 19/12 22/12 nil 347 nil 1,756
5) ERACLEA J.M.BAXI Steel 18/12 18/12 22/12 nil 6,870 nil 31,699
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Pleiades nil P Cars nil 700 nil 18/12 ---
2) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship G Cargo nil 850 nil 19/01 ---
nil Orient Ship CNTR nil 850 nil 19/01 ---
nil Orient Ship Steel pipes nil 3,000 nil 19/01 ---
nil Orient Ship CNTR nil 160 nil 19/01 ---
nil Orient Ship Vehicles nil 750 nil 19/01 ---
3) Ikan Jebuh Shaan Marine Chickpeas nil 30,800 nil 19/01 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Asian Grace Sahi OretransC Peas nil 18,700 nil 20/12
2) Maersk RORO CNTR 800 nil nil 22/12
3) Bharati Vii Bharati Shp Steel 100 nil nil 20/12
4) Venus Mitsui G Cargo nil 2,500 nil 20/12
5) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement J B nil 6,500 nil 20/12
6) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250 20/12
nil Relay CNTR nil nil 200 20/12
7) Chang Shun J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo nil 25,384 nil 21/12
8) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil 220 nil 22/12
9) Stove Cam Marco Chick Peas nil 41,062 nil 22/12
10) Marine King Wilhlmsn Steel nil 35,000 nil 23/12
11) Ivory Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehiciles 1,000 nil nil 24/12
12) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 23/12
13) Bbc Campana Marcons Steel 1,789 nil nil 24/12
14) Alam Suria J.M.Baxi Steel nil 10,000 nil 25/12
15) Colchester Mitsutor Steel Coils 13,500 nil nil 26/12
16) Rickmers UNITED LINER Steel nil 2,500 nil 26/12
17) Long Bright Interocean Chick Peas nil 32,500 nil 26/12
18) Delhi Highway K'Stmshp nil 1,000 nil nil 27/12
19) Chipolbork Samsara Steel nil 4,500 nil 27/12
20) Itami-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 4,528 nil 27/12
21) Morning Parekh MarineRORO nil 500 nil 27/12
22) Fabulous SW Act InfraportSteel nil 10,713 nil 27/12
23) Alpine Parekh MarineSteel nil 12,000 nil 28/12
24) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 7,000 nil 28/12
25) Izumo-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 2,295 nil 29/12
26) Chang Hang Samsara Steel nil 30,750 nil 02/01
27) Banos A Parekh MarineSteel nil 20,000 nil 31/12
28) Heilan Parekh MarineSteel nil 19,319 nil 02/01
29) Sam Panther Mitsutor Steel nil 30,000 nil 03/01
30) Liberty Cargoways PKGS nil 1,239 nil 06/01
31) Arundel Samsara Steel nil 22,168 nil 07/01
32) Hermeez-VI NAVINYA Cement Bgs nil 2,100 nil 22/12
33) African Ibis Mitsutor Steel nil 7,800 nil 24/12
34) Prosperous GAC Shpng Chick Peas nil 30,000 nil 06/01
35) Prosperous GAC Shpng Chick Peas nil 30,000 nil 06/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL