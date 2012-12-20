Dec 20Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 35 Total Vessles 43 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) LINDE M.DINSHAW STEEL 16/12 16/12 21/12 nil 1,194 nil 306 2) KINSHIP NAVINYA SHPG Cement Bgs 19/12 19/12 22/12 nil 347 nil 1,756 5) ERACLEA J.M.BAXI Steel 18/12 18/12 22/12 nil 6,870 nil 31,699 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Pleiades nil P Cars nil 700 nil 18/12 --- 2) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship G Cargo nil 850 nil 19/01 --- nil Orient Ship CNTR nil 850 nil 19/01 --- nil Orient Ship Steel pipes nil 3,000 nil 19/01 --- nil Orient Ship CNTR nil 160 nil 19/01 --- nil Orient Ship Vehicles nil 750 nil 19/01 --- 3) Ikan Jebuh Shaan Marine Chickpeas nil 30,800 nil 19/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Asian Grace Sahi OretransC Peas nil 18,700 nil 20/12 2) Maersk RORO CNTR 800 nil nil 22/12 3) Bharati Vii Bharati Shp Steel 100 nil nil 20/12 4) Venus Mitsui G Cargo nil 2,500 nil 20/12 5) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement J B nil 6,500 nil 20/12 6) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250 20/12 nil Relay CNTR nil nil 200 20/12 7) Chang Shun J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo nil 25,384 nil 21/12 8) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil 220 nil 22/12 9) Stove Cam Marco Chick Peas nil 41,062 nil 22/12 10) Marine King Wilhlmsn Steel nil 35,000 nil 23/12 11) Ivory Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehiciles 1,000 nil nil 24/12 12) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 23/12 13) Bbc Campana Marcons Steel 1,789 nil nil 24/12 14) Alam Suria J.M.Baxi Steel nil 10,000 nil 25/12 15) Colchester Mitsutor Steel Coils 13,500 nil nil 26/12 16) Rickmers UNITED LINER Steel nil 2,500 nil 26/12 17) Long Bright Interocean Chick Peas nil 32,500 nil 26/12 18) Delhi Highway K'Stmshp nil 1,000 nil nil 27/12 19) Chipolbork Samsara Steel nil 4,500 nil 27/12 20) Itami-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 4,528 nil 27/12 21) Morning Parekh MarineRORO nil 500 nil 27/12 22) Fabulous SW Act InfraportSteel nil 10,713 nil 27/12 23) Alpine Parekh MarineSteel nil 12,000 nil 28/12 24) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 7,000 nil 28/12 25) Izumo-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 2,295 nil 29/12 26) Chang Hang Samsara Steel nil 30,750 nil 02/01 27) Banos A Parekh MarineSteel nil 20,000 nil 31/12 28) Heilan Parekh MarineSteel nil 19,319 nil 02/01 29) Sam Panther Mitsutor Steel nil 30,000 nil 03/01 30) Liberty Cargoways PKGS nil 1,239 nil 06/01 31) Arundel Samsara Steel nil 22,168 nil 07/01 32) Hermeez-VI NAVINYA Cement Bgs nil 2,100 nil 22/12 33) African Ibis Mitsutor Steel nil 7,800 nil 24/12 34) Prosperous GAC Shpng Chick Peas nil 30,000 nil 06/01 35) Prosperous GAC Shpng Chick Peas nil 30,000 nil 06/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL