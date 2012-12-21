Dec 21Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 35 Total Vessles 45 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KINSHIP NAVINYA SHPG Cement Bgs 19/12 19/12 22/12 nil 989 nil 1,114 2) CHAYANEE NAREE COSCO SHPG Steel 19/12 19/12 27/12 nil 20,797 nil 16,347 3) KOSMOS INTROCeN SHPGYELLOW PEAS 18/12 18/12 30/12 nil 25,855 nil 18,595 4) ERACLEA J.M.BAXI Steel 18/12 18/12 22/12 nil 6,870 nil 31,699 5) BHARATI VII BHARATI SHD STEEL 20/12 20/12 21/12 nil 23 nil 77 6) VALERIE J.M.BAXI STEEL 20/12 20/12 23/12 nil 14,325 nil 27,610 7) FU RONG SONG COSCO SHPG STEEL 20/12 20/12 23/12 nil 1,187 nil 2,063 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Pleiades nil P Cars nil 700 nil 18/12 --- 2) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship G Cargo nil 850 nil 19/01 --- nil Orient Ship CNTR nil 850 nil 19/01 --- nil Orient Ship Steel pipes nil 3,000 nil 19/01 --- nil Orient Ship CNTR nil 160 nil 19/01 --- nil Orient Ship Vehicles nil 750 nil 19/01 --- 3) Ikan Jebuh Shaan Marine Chickpeas nil 30,800 nil 19/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maersk RORO CNTR 800 nil nil 22/12 2) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250 20/12 nil Relay CNTR nil nil 200 20/12 3) Chang Shun J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo nil 25,384 nil 25/12 4) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil 220 nil 24/12 5) Stove Cam Marco Chick Peas nil 18,010 nil 27/12 6) Marine King Wilhlmsn Steel nil 35,000 nil 23/12 7) Ivory Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehiciles 1,000 nil nil 24/12 8) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 23/12 9) Bbc Campana Marcons Steel 1,789 nil nil 24/12 10) Alam Suria J.M.Baxi Steel nil 10,000 nil 25/12 11) Colchester Mitsutor Steel Coils 13,500 nil nil 26/12 12) Rickmers UNITED LINER Steel nil 2,500 nil 26/12 13) Long Bright Interocean Chick Peas nil 32,500 nil 26/12 14) Delhi Highway K'Stmshp nil 1,000 nil nil 27/12 15) Chipolbork Samsara Steel nil 4,500 nil 27/12 16) Itami-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 4,528 nil 26/12 17) Morning Parekh MarineRORO nil 500 nil 27/12 18) Fabulous SW Act InfraportSteel nil 10,713 nil 27/12 19) Alpine Parekh MarineSteel nil 12,000 nil 29/12 20) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 7,000 nil 28/12 21) Izumo-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 2,295 nil 29/12 22) Chang Hang Samsara Steel nil 30,750 nil 01/01 23) Banos A Parekh MarineSteel nil 20,000 nil 31/12 24) Heilan Parekh MarineSteel nil 19,319 nil 02/01 25) Sam Panther Mitsutor Steel nil 30,000 nil 03/01 26) Liberty Cargoways PKGS nil 1,239 nil 06/01 27) Hermeez-VI NAVINYA Cement Bgs nil 2,100 nil 22/12 28) African Ibis Mitsutor Steel nil 7,800 nil 24/12 29) Bingo-IV M.Dnshw Calcte Chips nil 8,200 nil 28/12 30) Leader SW J.M.Baxi Steel nil 3,881 nil 30/12 31) Sam Panther GAC Chick Peas nil 30,000 nil 06/01 32) Arundel Samsara Steel nil 22,168 nil 07/01 33) Garnet NYK Line Machinery nil 750 nil 09/01 34) Albatros J.M.Baxi P Vassel nil 400 nil 15/01 35) Deutschland Prkh Mar P Vassel nil 520 nil 19/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL