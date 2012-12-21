Dec 21Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 35
Total Vessles 45
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) KINSHIP NAVINYA SHPG Cement Bgs 19/12 19/12 22/12 nil 989 nil 1,114
2) CHAYANEE NAREE COSCO SHPG Steel 19/12 19/12 27/12 nil 20,797 nil 16,347
3) KOSMOS INTROCeN SHPGYELLOW PEAS 18/12 18/12 30/12 nil 25,855 nil 18,595
4) ERACLEA J.M.BAXI Steel 18/12 18/12 22/12 nil 6,870 nil 31,699
5) BHARATI VII BHARATI SHD STEEL 20/12 20/12 21/12 nil 23 nil 77
6) VALERIE J.M.BAXI STEEL 20/12 20/12 23/12 nil 14,325 nil 27,610
7) FU RONG SONG COSCO SHPG STEEL 20/12 20/12 23/12 nil 1,187 nil 2,063
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Pleiades nil P Cars nil 700 nil 18/12 ---
2) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship G Cargo nil 850 nil 19/01 ---
nil Orient Ship CNTR nil 850 nil 19/01 ---
nil Orient Ship Steel pipes nil 3,000 nil 19/01 ---
nil Orient Ship CNTR nil 160 nil 19/01 ---
nil Orient Ship Vehicles nil 750 nil 19/01 ---
3) Ikan Jebuh Shaan Marine Chickpeas nil 30,800 nil 19/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Maersk RORO CNTR 800 nil nil 22/12
2) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250 20/12
nil Relay CNTR nil nil 200 20/12
3) Chang Shun J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo nil 25,384 nil 25/12
4) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil 220 nil 24/12
5) Stove Cam Marco Chick Peas nil 18,010 nil 27/12
6) Marine King Wilhlmsn Steel nil 35,000 nil 23/12
7) Ivory Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehiciles 1,000 nil nil 24/12
8) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 23/12
9) Bbc Campana Marcons Steel 1,789 nil nil 24/12
10) Alam Suria J.M.Baxi Steel nil 10,000 nil 25/12
11) Colchester Mitsutor Steel Coils 13,500 nil nil 26/12
12) Rickmers UNITED LINER Steel nil 2,500 nil 26/12
13) Long Bright Interocean Chick Peas nil 32,500 nil 26/12
14) Delhi Highway K'Stmshp nil 1,000 nil nil 27/12
15) Chipolbork Samsara Steel nil 4,500 nil 27/12
16) Itami-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 4,528 nil 26/12
17) Morning Parekh MarineRORO nil 500 nil 27/12
18) Fabulous SW Act InfraportSteel nil 10,713 nil 27/12
19) Alpine Parekh MarineSteel nil 12,000 nil 29/12
20) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 7,000 nil 28/12
21) Izumo-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 2,295 nil 29/12
22) Chang Hang Samsara Steel nil 30,750 nil 01/01
23) Banos A Parekh MarineSteel nil 20,000 nil 31/12
24) Heilan Parekh MarineSteel nil 19,319 nil 02/01
25) Sam Panther Mitsutor Steel nil 30,000 nil 03/01
26) Liberty Cargoways PKGS nil 1,239 nil 06/01
27) Hermeez-VI NAVINYA Cement Bgs nil 2,100 nil 22/12
28) African Ibis Mitsutor Steel nil 7,800 nil 24/12
29) Bingo-IV M.Dnshw Calcte Chips nil 8,200 nil 28/12
30) Leader SW J.M.Baxi Steel nil 3,881 nil 30/12
31) Sam Panther GAC Chick Peas nil 30,000 nil 06/01
32) Arundel Samsara Steel nil 22,168 nil 07/01
33) Garnet NYK Line Machinery nil 750 nil 09/01
34) Albatros J.M.Baxi P Vassel nil 400 nil 15/01
35) Deutschland Prkh Mar P Vassel nil 520 nil 19/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL