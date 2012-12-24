Dec 24Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ASIAN GRACE SAHI ORETRANSCHICK PEAS 22/12 22/12 27/12 nil 1,442 nil 12,433 2) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT 22/12 22/12 26/12 314 446 nil 1,657 3) ALLCARGO SUSHEELA M.DINSHAW CEMENT 21/12 21/12 26/12 nil 3,586 nil 2,629 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Marine King Wilhelmsen Steel nil 35,000 nil 23/12 --- 2) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 2,000 nil nil 24/12 --- 3) Ikan Jebuh Shaan Marine Chickpeas nil 22,183 nil 19/12 --- 4) Admas Samsara nil nil 220 nil 24/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) African Mitsutor S Cargo nil 7,800 nil 24/12 2) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 24/12 3) Chang Shun J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 30,000 nil 22/12 4) Alam Suria J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 10,000 nil 25/12 5) Ivory Arrow Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/12 6) Itami-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 4,528 nil 26/12 7) Izumo-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 4,000 nil 27/12 8) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 24/12 9) Ikan Jebuh Shaan Chickpea nil 30,800 nil 19/12 10) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 220 20/12 11) Heilan Parekh S Cargo nil 19,319 nil 23/12 12) Deal Castle Mitsutor S Cargo nil 7,000 nil 28/12 13) Long Bright GAC Chick Peas nil 32,500 nil 26/12 14) Chipolbork Samsara STEEL nil 4,500 nil 27/12 15) Sam Panther Mitsutor S Cargo nil 30,000 nil 03/01 16) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250 14/12 .) nil Relay CNTR nil nil 200 14/12 18) Hr Consti Wilhelmsen Mahinery 603 nil nil 15/12 19) Blossom Atlantic Base Oil nil 5,000 nil 16/12 20) Asian Grace Sahi Chick Peas nil 18,700 nil 20/12 21) Venus Mitsui G Cargo nil 2,500 nil 20/12 22) Marine King Wilhelmsen STEEL nil 35,000 nil 23/12 23) Rickmers UNITED STEEL nil 2,582 nil 26/12 24) Sea Ruby Interocean Palm Oil nil 9,500 nil 24/12 25) Miraculous Mitsui Vehicles 500 nil nil 24/12 26) Montecristo Wilhelmsen Steel pipes 15,000 nil nil 26/12 27) Delhi Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/12 28) Stove Marco Chick Peas nil 15,810 nil 27/12 29) Colchester Mitsutor Calcite 13,500 nil nil 28/12 30) Izumo NYK Line General nil 2,295 nil 29/12 31) Navdhenu Arcadia Units 300 nil nil 30/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL