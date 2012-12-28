Dec 28Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ASIAN GRACE SAHI ORETRANSCHICK PEAS 22/12 22/12 01/01 nil 6,741 nil 7,134 2) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT 22/12 22/12 28/12 771 nil nil 2,103 3) ITAMI M.DINSHAW GENERAL 21/12 21/12 26/12 nil 3,416 nil 4,528 4) RICKMERS UNITED STEEL 26/12 26/12 28/12 1,794 nil nil 2,276 5) ADMAS SAMSARA GENERAL 25/12 25/12 01/01 2,445 1,671 nil 5,095 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ivory Arrow Steamship Ag Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/12 --- 2) Long Bright Interocean Chick Peas nil 32,500 nil 25/12 --- 3) Stove Marco Chick Peas nil 15,210 nil 26/12 --- 4) Delhi Steamship Ag Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Itami-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 4,528 nil 26/12 2) Izumo-VI NYK Line G Steel nil 2,295 nil 28/12 3) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 24/12 4) Heilan Parekh S Cargo nil 19,319 nil 01/01 5) Deal Castle Mitsutor S Cargo nil 7,000 nil 30/12 6) Long Bright GAC Chick Peas nil 32,500 nil 26/12 7) Chipolbork Samsara STEEL nil 4,500 nil 27/12 8) Sam Panther Mitsutor S Cargo nil 30,000 nil 03/01 9) Montecristo Wilhelmsen Steel pipes 15,000 nil nil 30/12 10) Delhi Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/12 11) Stove Marco Chick Peas nil 15,810 nil 27/12 12) Colchester Mitsutor Calcite 13,500 nil nil 28/12 13) Izumo NYK Line General nil 2,295 nil 29/12 14) Navdhenu Arcadia Units 300 nil nil 02/01 15) Bingo M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,200 nil 28/12 16) Semua J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 29/12 .) Alpine Parekh Steel nil 18,672 nil 29/12 18) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement nil 2,657 nil 30/12 19) Banos Parekh Steel nil 12,837 nil 31/12 20) Fenghai J.M.Baxi Crude nil 15,000 nil 31/12 21) Densa Wilhelmsen Steel nil 15,000 nil 01/01 22) Chang Hang Samsara Steel nil 30,750 nil 01/01 23) Zhong Xiang MNK & CO. Steel nil 13,181 nil 04/01 24) Prosperous GAC Chick Peas nil 30,000 nil 05/01 25) Gourniati Shaan Chick Peas nil 26,000 nil 05/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL