Jan 07Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Hermeez NAVINYA Cement 05/01 05/01 08/01 nil 1,194 nil 909 2) Zhong Xiang MNK Steel Cargo 05/01 05/01 11/01 nil 1,161 nil 11,163 3) FENGHAI 10 JMB CRUDE 31/12 31/12 01/07 nil 10,930 nil 4,070 4) NAND APARNA DAMANI STEEL CARGO 07/01 07/01 07/01 nil 1,346 nil 673 5) LONG BRIGHT INTEROCEAN CHICK PEAS 31/12 31/12 10/01 nil 18,904 nil 13,596 6) IKAN JEBUH SHAAN CHICK PEAS 25/12 25/12 08/01 nil 28,582 nil 2,218 7) Montecristo Wilhelmsen Steel pipes 06/01 06/01 12/01 1,107 nil nil 16,893 8) CHANG HANG SAMSARA STEEL CARGO 03/01 03/01 07/01 nil 28,800 nil 1,951 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Colchester Mitsutor Steel Coils 13,500 nil nil 04/01 --- 2) Liberty Cargoways Static Cargo nil 1,239 nil 05/01 --- 3) Prosperous GAC Chick Peas nil 32,300 nil 06/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Gourniati Shaan Chick Peas nil 22,420 nil 06/01 2) Densa Wilhelmsen Steel 6,000 nil nil 02/01 3) Arundel Samsara Steel Cargo nil 22,168 nil 07/01 4) Dai Duong JMB Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 08/01 5) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 200/250 08/01 6) Garnet NYK Mach/Static nil 750 nil 09/01 7) San Marino Parekh HR/CR Coils nil 23,540 nil 11/01 8) Sam Panther Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 30,000 nil 11/01 9) Genco Marco ChickPeas nil 16,962 nil 13/01 10) Delphinus NYK Mach/Static nil 850 nil 20/01 11) Saudi Abha Orient Steel/CNTR nil 600/39 nil 20/01 12) Saudi Hofuf Orient Grn/CNTR 5000/150 600/39 nil 28/01 13) Pintail Shaan Marine Y Peas/lenti 11,000 13,800 nil 17/01 14) Dignity Ace Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 24/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL