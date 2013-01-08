Jan 08Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Hermeez NAVINYA Cement 05/01 05/01 08/01 nil 2,103 nil COMP 2) Zhong Xiang MNK Steel Cargo 05/01 05/01 11/01 nil 3,062 nil 10,120 3) FENGHAI 10 JMB CRUDE 31/12 31/12 09/01 nil 12,630 nil 2,370 4) LONG BRIGHT INTEROCEAN CHICK PEAS 31/12 31/12 10/01 nil 21,149 nil 11,351 5) IKAN JEBUH SHAAN CHICK PEAS 25/12 25/12 09/01 nil 30,296 nil 504 6) Montecristo Wilhelmsen Steel pipes 06/01 06/01 12/01 5,396 nil nil 12,604 7) Densa Wilhelmsen Steel 07/01 07/01 09/01 1,039 nil nil 4,961 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Colchester Mitsutor Steel Coils 13,500 nil nil 04/01 --- 2) Liberty Cargoways Static Cargo nil 1,239 nil 05/01 --- 3) Prosperous GAC Chick Peas nil 32,300 nil 06/01 --- 4) Arundel Samsara Steel Cargo nil 22,168 nil 07/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Gourniati Shaan Chick Peas nil 22,420 nil 06/01 2) Dai Duong JMB Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 08/01 3) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 200/250 08/01 4) Garnet NYK Mach/Static nil 750 nil 09/01 5) San Marino Parekh HR/CR Coils nil 23,540 nil 11/01 6) Sam Panther Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 30,000 nil 11/01 7) Genco Marco ChickPeas nil 16,962 nil 13/01 8) Delphinus NYK Mach/Static nil 850 nil 20/01 9) Saudi Abha Orient Steel/CNTR nil 600/39 nil 20/01 10) Saudi Hofuf Orient Grn/CNTR 5000/150 600/39 nil 28/01 11) Pintail Shaan Marine Y Peas/len 11,000 13,800 nil 16/01 12) Dignity Ace Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 24/01 13) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,103 nil 11/01 14) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite C nil 8,500 nil 15/01 15) Dynamic M.Dinshaw Calcite C nil 7,000 nil 16/01 16) Jasper 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL