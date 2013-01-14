Jan 14Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 26
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 12/01 12/01 15/01 871 nil nil 1,148
2) GOURNIATI NAVINYA CHICKPEAS 08/01 08/01 18/01 nil 11,863 nil 13,856
3) GURU PRASAD SHAAN CEMENT 11/01 11/01 14/01 nil 1,772 nil 331
4) Oceanic Interocean palm oil 13/01 13/01 14/01 nil 1,900 nil 100
5) LONG BRIGHT INTEROCEAN CHICK PEAS 11/01 11/01 14/01 32,500 nil nil COMP
6) Colchester Mitsutor Steel Coils 14/01 14/01 17/01 351 nil nil 13,149
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Prosperous GAC Chick nil 14,529 nil 06/01 ---
2) Arundel Samsara Steel nil 22,168 nil 01/07 ---
3) Garnet NYK Mach/Static 1,795 nil nil 09/01 ---
4) San Marino Parekh HR/CR Coils nil 23,540 nil 11/01 ---
5) Sam Panther Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 17,121 nil 12/01 ---
6) Romanos Admiral Rock Phos nil 40,530 nil 14/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Dongbu Atlantic Base Oil nil 4,000 nil 16/01
2) Baghdad-VI Unimarine CNTR nil nil 10 18/01
3) Genco Marco ChickPeas nil 16,962 nil 14/01
4) Pintail Shaan YPeas/lenti 11,000 13,800 nil 16/01
5) Dynamic M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 7,000 nil 19/01
6) Saudi Abha Orient Steel/CNTR nil 600/39 nil 18/01
7) Dignity Ace Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 24/01
8) Jasper 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/01
9) Southern 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 4 nil 27/01
10) Saudi Hofuf Orient Grn/CNTR 5000/150 600/39 nil 28/01
11) Liberty Cargoways Static nil 1,239 nil 05/01
12) Hermeez-VI NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,103 nil 15/01
13) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite Ch nil 8,500 nil 15/01
14) Crystal Ace Mitsui Cars 500 nil nil 22/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL