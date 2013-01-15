Jan 15Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 12/01 12/01 15/01 1,757 nil nil 262 2) GOURNIATI NAVINYA CHICKPEAS 08/01 08/01 18/01 nil 13,911 nil 11,808 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Arundel Samsara Steel nil 22,168 nil 07/01 --- 2) Garnet NYK Mach/Static 1,795 nil nil 09/01 --- 3) San Marino Parekh HR/CR Coils nil 23,540 nil 11/01 --- 4) Sam Panther Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 17,121 nil 12/01 --- 5) Romanos Admiral Rock Phos nil 40,530 nil 14/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Dongbu Atlantic Base Oil nil 4,000 nil 16/01 2) Baghdad-VI Unimarine CNTR nil nil 10 18/01 3) Pintail Shaan YPeas/lenti 11,000 13,800 nil 17/01 4) Dynamic M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 7,000 nil 19/01 5) Saudi Abha Orient Steel/CNTR nil 600/175 nil 18/01 6) Dignity Ace Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 24/01 7) Jasper 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/01 8) Southern 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 4 nil 27/01 9) Saudi Hofuf Orient Grn/CNTR 5000/150 600/39 nil 28/01 10) Liberty Cargoways Static nil 2,125 nil 20/01 11) Hermeez-VI NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,103 nil 15/01 12) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calc Chips nil 8,500 nil 15/01 13) Crystal Ace Mitsui Cars 500 nil nil 22/01 14) Colchester Mitsutor Steel Coils 13,500 nil nil 04/01 15) Prosperous GAC SHPG Chick Peas nil 13,242 nil 06/01 16) Royal Gomti Atlantic Base Oil 2,000 nil nil 16/01 17) Martin-VI UNITED LINER Steel 4,000 nil nil 17/01 UNITED LINER G Cargo 1,000 nil nil 17/01 18) Oel Trust Shpg.Ag.Ltd. CNTR nil nil 200/200 23/01 19) Gaillardia Shaan Marine Chick P (B) nil 18,250 nil 24/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL