Jan 18Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessels 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) GOURNIATI NAVINYA CHICKPEAS 08/01 08/01 20/01 nil 18,808 nil 6,911
2) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG CNTR 18/01 18/01 18/01 nil nil n.a. 80
3) ROYAL GOMTI ATLANTIC BASE OIL 17/01 17/01 18/01 nil 2,000 nil COMP
4) Hermeez-VI NAVINYA Cement BGS 15/01 15/01 18/01 nil 2,103 nil COMP
5) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite Ch 16/01 16/01 21/01 nil 2,368 nil 6,132
6) Prosperous GAC SHPG Chick Peas 15/01 15/01 23/01 nil 23,598 nil 8,702
7) Colchester Mitsutor Steel Coils 15/01 15/01 18/01 10,192 nil nil 3,308
8) GENCO CHALLENGER MARCO CHICK PEAS 14/01 14/01 24/01 nil 4,181 nil 12,781
9) MARTIN UNITED STL/G CARGO 17/01 17/01 21/01 nil 2,400 nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Arundel Samsara Steel nil 22,168 nil 07/01 ---
2) Garnet NYK Mach/Static 1,795 nil nil 09/01 ---
3) San Marino Parekh HR/CR Coils nil 16,412 nil 11/01 ---
4) Romanos Admiral Rock Phos nil 25,053 nil 14/01 ---
5) Pintail Shaan YPeas/lenti 11,000 13,800 nil 17/01 ---
6) Saudi Abha Orient Steel/CNTR nil 600/175 nil 18/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Dongbu Atlantic Base Oil nil 4,000 nil 16/01
2) Baghdad-VI Unimarine CNTR nil nil 10 19/01
3) Dynamic M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 7,000 nil 20/01
4) Dignity Ace Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 25/01
5) Jasper 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/01
6) Southern 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 4 nil 27/01
7) Saudi Hofuf Orient Grn/CNTR 5000/150 600/39 nil 28/01
8) Liberty Cargoways Static nil 2,125 nil 20/01
9) Crystal Ace Mitsui Cars 500 nil nil 21/01
10) Oel Trust Shpg.Ag.Ltd. CNTR nil nil 200/200 23/01
11) Gaillardia Shaan Marine Chick P (B) nil 18,250 nil 24/01
12) Skyroyal Sai S Plat & Co nil 12,735 nil 27/01
13) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 2,000 nil 21/01
14) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 3,400 nil 19/01
15) Beacon SW 'K'Steamship Steel nil 20,550 nil 25/01
16) Red Fin Wilhelmsen Steel 12,000 nil nil 21/01
17) Golam-e-mo Sai Freight Logs nil 9,000 nil 25/01
18) Bahri Abha Orient Ship General/St nil n.a. nil 18/02
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL