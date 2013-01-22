Jan 22- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GENCO CHALLENGER MARCO SHPG CHICK PEAS 14/01 14/01 24/01 nil 1,915 nil 6,206 2) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT(Bgs) 19/01 19/01 22/01 nil 827 nil 200 3) THAI BINH STAR M.DINSHAW CALCITECHIPS 16/01 16/01 22/01 nil 1,421 nil 383 4) GOURNIATI SHAAN CHICK PEAS 08/01 08/01 23/01 nil 25,719 nil COMP 5) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 21/01 21/01 24/01 nil 635 nil 1,368 6) Guru Prasad-VI NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 22/01 22/01 23/01 nil 444 nil 1,661 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Romanos Admiral Rock Phos nil 14,051 nil 14/01 --- 2) Liberty Promise Cargoways Static Cargo nil 2,125 nil 20/01 --- 3) Pintail Shaan Marine Yellow Peas nil 19,340 nil 17/01 --- Shaan Marine lentils nil 11,000 nil 17/01 --- 4) Saudi Abha Orient Ship G.Cargo nil 700 nil 18/01 --- Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 175 18/01 --- 5) Crystal Ace Mitsui Cars 500 nil nil 21/01 --- 6) Red Fin(OD)-VI Wilhelmsen Steel 12,000 nil nil 22/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hoegh Kobe MERCHANT RORO Units 300 nil nil 24/01 2) Nirmiti-03 NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) nil 1,750 nil 24/01 3) Blue Cat Wilhelmsen Steel 6,000 nil nil 25/01 4) DynamicOcean M.Dinshaw Cal.Chips nil 7,000 nil 23/01 5) Oel Trust-II Relay CNTR nil nil 200/200 28/01 6) Delphinus Leader NYK Line Vehicles 150 50 nil 24/01 7) Gaillardia SW-VI Shaan Chick Peas nil 18,250 nil 24/01 8) Beacon SW(OD)-VI 'K'Steamship Steel nil 20,550 nil 27/01 9) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/01 10) Dignity Ace Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 25/01 11) Golam-e-mo Sai Freight Logs nil 9,000 nil 25/01 12) Southern Highway 'K'Steamship vehicles nil 4 nil 27/01 'K'Steamship vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/01 13) Skyroyal Sai Shpg Steel Plates nil 12,735 nil 27/01 14) Saudi Hofuf Orient G.Cargo nil 600 nil 28/01 Orient CNTR nil nil 39/150 28/01 Orient Steel 5,000 nil nil 28/01 15) Baltic Winter-VI UNITED Steel Cargi 1,000 nil nil 31/01 16) Seastar Empress Parekh Steel Cargo nil 5,436 nil 30/01 17) Bahri Abha Orient General nil n.a. nil 22/01 18) Al-kabeer Preetika RPO nil 4,800 nil 26/01 19) Fenghai-III JMB C.Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 31/01 20) Stadt Solingen JMB Steel Cargo nil 34,117 nil 31/01 21) Dragon Glory Samsara Steel Cargo 39,775 nil nil 01/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL