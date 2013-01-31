Jan 31- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessels 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) DynamicOcean M.DINSHAW Cal.Chips 23/01 23/01 30/01 nil 1,175 nil 1,160
2) Gaillardia SW-VI SHAAN MARINE Chick Peas 25/01 25/01 02/02 nil 2,086 nil 10,348
3) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG CNTR 30/01 30/01 31/01 nil nil 1,208 COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Southern Highway 'K'Steamship vehicles nil 4 nil 26/01 ---
'K'Steamship vehicles 400 nil nil 26/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Hoegh Kobe MERCHANT RORO Units 300 nil nil 31/01
2) Cm-64-VI Modest pkgs. 2 nil nil 31/01
3) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) nil 3,404 nil 31/01
4) Al-kabeer Preetika RPO nil 4,800 nil 01/02
5) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) nil 2,103 nil 01/02
6) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 200/200 02/02
7) Seastar Empress Parekh Steel Cargo nil 5,436 nil 02/02
8) Fenghai 10 JMB C.Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 02/02
9) Wise SW-VI Mitsutor Steel nil 10,500 nil 03/02
10) Zheng Yang Mitsutor Machinery nil 10,200 nil 04/02
11) Stadt Solingen JMB Steel Plates nil 34,117 nil 04/02
12) Rainbow Joy M.Dinshaw Cal.Chips nil 6,600 nil 06/02
13) Smart Jessica Sai Parts nil 155 nil 06/02
14) Skyroyal Sai Steel Plates nil 12,735 nil 08/02
15) Ikan Jenahar JMB Steel Cargo nil 14,273 nil 08/02
16) Jk Monowara Admiral Steel Coils nil 18,000 nil 10/02
17) Phu Tai 18 M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 10/02
18) Salta Tradex Coils nil 25,221 nil 10/02
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL