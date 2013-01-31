Jan 31- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DynamicOcean M.DINSHAW Cal.Chips 23/01 23/01 30/01 nil 1,175 nil 1,160 2) Gaillardia SW-VI SHAAN MARINE Chick Peas 25/01 25/01 02/02 nil 2,086 nil 10,348 3) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG CNTR 30/01 30/01 31/01 nil nil 1,208 COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Southern Highway 'K'Steamship vehicles nil 4 nil 26/01 --- 'K'Steamship vehicles 400 nil nil 26/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hoegh Kobe MERCHANT RORO Units 300 nil nil 31/01 2) Cm-64-VI Modest pkgs. 2 nil nil 31/01 3) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) nil 3,404 nil 31/01 4) Al-kabeer Preetika RPO nil 4,800 nil 01/02 5) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) nil 2,103 nil 01/02 6) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 200/200 02/02 7) Seastar Empress Parekh Steel Cargo nil 5,436 nil 02/02 8) Fenghai 10 JMB C.Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 02/02 9) Wise SW-VI Mitsutor Steel nil 10,500 nil 03/02 10) Zheng Yang Mitsutor Machinery nil 10,200 nil 04/02 11) Stadt Solingen JMB Steel Plates nil 34,117 nil 04/02 12) Rainbow Joy M.Dinshaw Cal.Chips nil 6,600 nil 06/02 13) Smart Jessica Sai Parts nil 155 nil 06/02 14) Skyroyal Sai Steel Plates nil 12,735 nil 08/02 15) Ikan Jenahar JMB Steel Cargo nil 14,273 nil 08/02 16) Jk Monowara Admiral Steel Coils nil 18,000 nil 10/02 17) Phu Tai 18 M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 10/02 18) Salta Tradex Coils nil 25,221 nil 10/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL