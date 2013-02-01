BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 01- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DynamicOcean M.DINSHAW Cal.Chips 23/01 23/01 30/01 nil 1,175 nil 1,160 2) Gaillardia SW-VI SHAAN MARINE Chick Peas 25/01 25/01 02/02 nil 2,460 nil 4,518 3) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG CNTR 30/01 30/01 31/01 nil nil 1,208 COMP 4) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 30/01 30/01 02/02 nil 859 nil 799 5) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 30/01 30/01 02/02 nil 870 nil 1,314 6) Al-kabeer Preetika RPO 01/02 01/02 03/02 nil TOCOME nil 4,800 7) GOLAM-E-MOSTAFA nil WOODEN LOGS 27/01 27/01 06/02 nil 798 nil 4,543 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 200/200 03/02 2) Fenghai 10 JMB C.Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 01/02 3) Wise SW-VI Mitsutor Steel nil 10,500 nil 04/02 4) Zheng Yang Mitsutor Machinery nil 10,200 nil 02/02 5) Stadt Solingen JMB Steel Plates nil 34,117 nil 02/02 6) Rainbow Joy M.Dinshaw Cal.Chips nil 6,600 nil 04/02 7) Smart Jessica Sai Parts nil 155 nil 04/02 8) Ikan Jenahar JMB Steel Cargo nil 14,273 nil 08/02 9) Jk Monowara Admiral Steel Coils nil 18,000 nil 06/02 10) Phu Tai 18 M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 08/02 11) Salta Tradex Coils nil 25,221 nil 08/02 12) Thor Horizon JMB Steel bar nil 17,929 nil 10/02 13) Beacon SW 'K'Steamship Steel nil 20,550 nil 10/02 14) Silvia Ambition Parekh Steel Cargo nil 18,033 nil 10/02 15) Dragon Glory Samsara Steel Cargo nil 39,775 nil 01/02 16) Yasa Aysen Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 02/02 17) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Steel Plates 4,500 nil nil 03/02 18) Vigor SW 'K'Steamship Steel Coils nil 25,000 nil 05/02 19) Skyroyal Sai Steel Plates nil 12,735 nil 07/02 20) Jk Galaxy MNK Steel nil 9,529 nil 07/02 21) Birch 2-VI Admiral Steel Coils 4,500 nil nil 08/02 22) Asteris Parekh Steel Cargo nil 22,117 nil 12/02 23) Sea Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,000 nil 14/02 24) Hoegh Manila Merchant RORO Units 200 nil nil 16/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------