Feb 02Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SAUDI HOFUF ORIENT S/CNT/GEN/V ----- 31/01 31/01 41,309 3,886/450 nil COMP 2) PINTAIL SHAAN MARINE YE PEAS/LE ----- 22/01 22/01 41,307 24,280 nil 520 3) Gaillardia SW-VI SHAAN MARINE Chick Peas 25/01 25/01 04/02 nil 15,232 nil 3,018 4) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 30/01 30/01 03/02 nil 2,832 nil 573 5) GOLAM-E-MOSTAFA SAI FREIGHT WOODEN LOGS 27/01 27/01 06/02 nil 4,432 nil 3,821 6) Fenghai 10 JMB C.Palm Oil 02/02 02/02 04/02 nil TOCOM nil 15,000 7) SEASTAR EMPRESS PAREKH STEEL CARGO 31/01 31/01 02/02 nil 5,437 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Stadt Solingen JMB Steel Plates nil 34,117 nil 02/02 --- 2) Dragon Glory Samsara Steel Cargo nil 39,775 nil 02/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 200/200 03/02 2) Wise SW-VI Mitsutor Steel nil 10,500 nil 04/02 3) Zheng Yang Mitsutor Machinery nil 10,200 nil 02/02 4) Rainbow Joy M.Dinshaw Cal.Chips nil 6,600 nil 04/02 5) Smart Jessica Sai Parts nil 155 nil 04/02 6) Ikan Jenahar JMB Steel Cargo nil 14,273 nil 08/02 7) Jk Monowara Admiral Steel Coils nil 18,000 nil 06/02 8) Phu Tai 18 M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 08/02 9) Salta Tradex Coils nil 25,221 nil 08/02 10) Thor Horizon JMB Steel bar nil 17,929 nil 10/02 11) Beacon SW 'K'Steamship Steel nil 20,550 nil 10/02 12) Silvia Ambition Parekh Steel Cargo nil 18,033 nil 10/02 13) Yasa Aysen Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 02/02 14) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Steel Plates 3,600 nil nil 03/02 15) Vigor SW 'K'Steamship Steel Coils nil 25,000 nil 06/02 16) Skyroyal Sai Steel Plates nil 12,735 nil 07/02 17) Jk Galaxy MNK Steel nil 9,529 nil 07/02 18) Birch 2-VI Admiral Steel Coils 4,500 nil nil 08/02 19) Asteris Parekh Steel Cargo nil 22,117 nil 12/02 20) Sea Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,000 nil 14/02 21) Hoegh Manila Merchant RORO Units 200 nil nil 16/02 22) Hermeez-VI NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,103 nil 03/02 23) Yasa Aysen Wilhelmsen steel cargo 25,000 nil nil 03/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL