Feb 02Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessels 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SAUDI HOFUF ORIENT S/CNT/GEN/V ----- 31/01 31/01 41,309 3,886/450 nil COMP
2) PINTAIL SHAAN MARINE YE PEAS/LE ----- 22/01 22/01 41,307 24,280 nil 520
3) Gaillardia SW-VI SHAAN MARINE Chick Peas 25/01 25/01 04/02 nil 15,232 nil 3,018
4) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 30/01 30/01 03/02 nil 2,832 nil 573
5) GOLAM-E-MOSTAFA SAI FREIGHT WOODEN LOGS 27/01 27/01 06/02 nil 4,432 nil 3,821
6) Fenghai 10 JMB C.Palm Oil 02/02 02/02 04/02 nil TOCOM nil 15,000
7) SEASTAR EMPRESS PAREKH STEEL CARGO 31/01 31/01 02/02 nil 5,437 nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Stadt Solingen JMB Steel Plates nil 34,117 nil 02/02 ---
2) Dragon Glory Samsara Steel Cargo nil 39,775 nil 02/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 200/200 03/02
2) Wise SW-VI Mitsutor Steel nil 10,500 nil 04/02
3) Zheng Yang Mitsutor Machinery nil 10,200 nil 02/02
4) Rainbow Joy M.Dinshaw Cal.Chips nil 6,600 nil 04/02
5) Smart Jessica Sai Parts nil 155 nil 04/02
6) Ikan Jenahar JMB Steel Cargo nil 14,273 nil 08/02
7) Jk Monowara Admiral Steel Coils nil 18,000 nil 06/02
8) Phu Tai 18 M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 08/02
9) Salta Tradex Coils nil 25,221 nil 08/02
10) Thor Horizon JMB Steel bar nil 17,929 nil 10/02
11) Beacon SW 'K'Steamship Steel nil 20,550 nil 10/02
12) Silvia Ambition Parekh Steel Cargo nil 18,033 nil 10/02
13) Yasa Aysen Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 02/02
14) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Steel Plates 3,600 nil nil 03/02
15) Vigor SW 'K'Steamship Steel Coils nil 25,000 nil 06/02
16) Skyroyal Sai Steel Plates nil 12,735 nil 07/02
17) Jk Galaxy MNK Steel nil 9,529 nil 07/02
18) Birch 2-VI Admiral Steel Coils 4,500 nil nil 08/02
19) Asteris Parekh Steel Cargo nil 22,117 nil 12/02
20) Sea Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,000 nil 14/02
21) Hoegh Manila Merchant RORO Units 200 nil nil 16/02
22) Hermeez-VI NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,103 nil 03/02
23) Yasa Aysen Wilhelmsen steel cargo 25,000 nil nil 03/02
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL