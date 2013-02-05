BRIEF-GVK Power & Infrastructure approves sale of 10 pct stake in Bangalore International Airport
* Says approved sale of 10% of issued & paid up share capital in Bangalore International Airport to FIH Mauritius Investments
Feb 05Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG CNTR 05/02 05/02 05/02 nil nil n.a. n.a. 2) ALLCARGO ARATHI M.DINSHAW STEEL CARGO 04/02 04/02 06/02 nil 717 nil 2,883 3) WISE SW MITSUTOR STEEL/MACH. 04/02 04/02 07/02 nil 862 nil 9,577 4) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 03/02 03/02 06/02 nil 1,582 nil 521 5) FENGHAI JMB C.Palm Oil 02/02 02/02 07/02 nil 5,200 nil 9,805 6) GOLAM-E SAI LOGS 27/01 27/01 08/02 nil 6,380 nil 1,873 7) RAINBOW JOY M.Dinshaw CAL. CHIPS 02/04 02/04 02/08 nil 1,230 nil 5,370 8) ZHENG YANG MITSUTOR STEEL CARGO 02/02 02/02 07/02 nil 5,765 nil 4,387 9) Oel Trust Relay CNTR 05/02 05/02 06/02 nil nil n.a. 450 10) DRAGON GLORY SAMSARA STEEL CARGO 04/02 04/02 07/02 nil 11,721 nil 28,054 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Yasa Aysen Wilhel Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 04/02 --- 2) Stadt Solingen JMB Steel Plates nil 34,117 nil 02/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vigor SW 'K'Steamship Steel Coils nil 25,000 nil 05/02 2) Silvia Ambition Parekh Steel Cargo nil 18,033 nil 06/02 3) Priyanka Caf CEMENT BGS nil 2,000 nil 05/02 4) Skyroyal Sai Steel Plates nil 12,735 nil 07/02 5) Jk Galaxy MNK Steel nil 9,529 nil 07/02 6) Ikan Jenahar JMB Steel Cargo nil 22,000 nil 08/02 7) Phu Tai 18 M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 08/02 8) Salta Tradex Coils nil 25,221 nil 08/02 9) Fenghai 10 JMB C.Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 09/02 10) Birch 2-VI Admiral Steel Coils 4,500 nil nil 09/02 11) Smart Jessica Sai Parts nil 155 nil 09/02 12) Beacon SW 'K'Steamship Steel nil 20,550 nil 10/02 13) Jk Monowara Admiral Steel Coils nil 18,000 nil 10/02 14) J.Well-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,150 nil 10/02 15) Thor Horizon JMB Steel bar nil 17,929 nil 12/02 16) Asteris Parekh Steel Cargo nil 22,117 nil 12/02 17) St.Andrew Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 28,300 nil 13/02 18) Sea Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,000 nil 14/02 19) Hoegh Manila Merchant RORO Units 200 nil nil 16/02 20) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 250 09/02 21) Nordana Sai Freight Wire Rod nil 7,500 nil 12/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
June 2 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 3 bids for 19.75 billion rupees ($306.37 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)