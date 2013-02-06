Feb 06Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessels 31
Vessels berthing today 01
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ALLCARGO ARATHI M.DINSHAW STEEL CARGO 04/02 04/02 06/02 nil 3,416 nil 184
2) WISE SW MITSUTOR STEEL/MACH. 04/02 04/02 07/02 nil 2,016 nil 8,423
3) FENGHAI JMB C.Palm Oil 02/02 02/02 07/02 nil 6,100 nil 8,905
4) GOLAM-E SAI LOGS 27/01 27/01 08/02 nil 6,901 nil 1,352
5) RAINBOW JOY M.Dinshaw CAL. CHIPS 02/04 02/04 02/08 nil 2,550 nil 4,050
6) ZHENG YANG MITSUTOR STEEL CARGO 02/02 02/02 07/02 nil 7,701 nil 2,451
7) Oel Trust Relay CNTR 05/02 05/02 06/02 nil nil5178/174 450
8) DRAGON GLORY SAMSARA STEEL CARGO 04/02 04/02 07/02 nil 21,645 nil 18,130
9) Vigor SW 'K'Steamship Steel Coils 05/02 05/02 07/02 nil 9,404 nil 15,511
10) Stadt Solingen JMB Steel Plates 05/02 05/02 09/02 3,058 nil nil 31,059
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Yasa Aysen Wilhel Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 04/02 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Silvia Ambition Parekh Steel Cargo nil 18,033 nil 07/02
2) Skyroyal Sai Steel Plates nil 12,735 nil 07/02
3) Jk Galaxy MNK Steel nil 9,529 nil 07/02
4) Ikan Jenahar JMB Steel Cargo nil 22,000 nil 08/02
5) Phu Tai 18 M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 08/02
6) Salta Tradex Coils nil 25,221 nil 09/02
7) Fenghai 10 JMB C.Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 09/02
8) Birch 2-VI Admiral Steel Coils 4,070 nil nil 09/02
9) Smart Jessica Sai Parts nil 155 nil 09/02
10) Beacon SW 'K'Steamship Steel nil 20,550 nil 10/02
11) Jk Monowara Admiral Steel Coils nil 18,000 nil 10/02
12) J.Well-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,150 nil 10/02
13) Thor Horizon JMB Steel bar nil 17,929 nil 12/02
14) Asteris Parekh Steel Cargo nil 22,117 nil 12/02
15) St.Andrew Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 28,300 nil 13/02
16) Sea Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,000 nil 14/02
17) Hoegh Manila Merchant RORO Units 200 nil nil 16/02
18) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 250 09/02
19) Nordana Sai Freight Wire Rod nil 7,500 nil 12/02
20) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite Ch nil 8,400 nil 14/02
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL