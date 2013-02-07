Feb 07Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) WISE SW MITSUTOR STEEL/MACH. 04/02 04/02 07/02 nil 4,531 nil 5,908 2) FENGHAI JMB C.Palm Oil 02/02 02/02 07/02 nil 11,018 nil 3,987 3) GOLAM-E SAI LOGS 27/01 27/01 08/02 nil 7,345 nil 908 4) RAINBOW JOY M.Dinshaw CAL. CHIPS 02/04 02/04 02/08 nil 3,700 nil 2,900 5) ZHENG YANG MITSUTOR STEEL CARGO 02/02 02/02 07/02 nil 10,152 nil COMP 6) Vigor SW 'K'Steamship Steel Coils 05/02 05/02 07/02 nil 24,915 nil COMP 7) PRIYANKA nil CEMENT(Bgs) ----- ----- ----- 507 nil nil 1,496 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Yasa Aysen Wilhel Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 04/02 --- 2) DRAGON GLORY SAMSARA STEEL CARGO nil 39,775 nil 01/02 --- 3) Stadt Solingen JMB Steel Plates 34,117 nil nil 02/02 --- 4) Skyroyal Sai Steel Plates nil 12,735 nil 07/02 --- 5) Silvia Ambition Parekh Steel Cargo nil 18,033 nil 07/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jk Galaxy MNK Steel nil 9,529 nil 07/02 2) Ikan Jenahar JMB Steel Cargo nil 22,000 nil 08/02 3) Phu Tai 18 M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 09/02 4) Salta Tradex Coils nil 25,221 nil 09/02 5) Fenghai 11 JMB C.Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 09/02 6) Birch 2-VI Admiral Steel Coils 4,070 nil nil 09/02 7) Smart Jessica Sai Parts nil 155 nil 09/02 8) Beacon SW 'K'Steamship Steel nil 20,550 nil 15/02 9) Jk Monowara Admiral Steel Coils nil 18,000 nil 10/02 10) J.Well-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,150 nil 10/02 11) Thor Horizon JMB Steel bar nil 17,929 nil 12/02 12) Asteris Parekh Steel Cargo nil 22,117 nil 12/02 13) St.Andrew Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 28,300 nil 13/02 14) Sea Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,000 nil 16/02 15) Hoegh Manila Merchant RORO Units 200 nil nil 16/02 16) Nordana Sai Freight Wire Rod nil 7,500 nil 12/02 17) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite Ch nil 8,400 nil 14/02 18) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 250 09/02 19) Gurukripa NAVINYA CEMENT(Bgs) nil 2,069 nil 09/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL