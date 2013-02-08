Feb 08Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessels 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) WISE SW MITSUTOR STEEL/MACH. 04/02 04/02 08/02 nil 10,446 nil COMP
2) FENGHAI JMB C.Palm Oil 02/02 02/02 08/02 nil 15,005 nil COMP
3) GOLAM-E SAI LOGS 27/01 27/01 09/02 nil 7,736 nil 517
4) RAINBOW JOY M.Dinshaw CAL. CHIPS 04/02 04/02 09/02 nil 4,950 nil 1,650
5) ZHENG YANG MITSUTOR STEEL CARGO 02/02 02/02 07/02 nil 10,152 nil COMP
6) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE CEMENT(Bgs) 06/02 06/02 09/02 1,141 nil nil 862
7) Jk Galaxy MNK Steel 07/02 07/02 11/02 nil 320 nil 9,208
8) Skyroyal Sai Steel Plates 07/02 07/02 11/02 nil 2,104 nil 10,631
9) Silvia Ambition Parekh Steel Cargo 08/02 08/02 10/02 nil TOCOM nil 18,033
10) Stadt Solingen JMB Steel Plates 07/02 07/02 09/02 20,887 nil nil 13,230
11) Yasa Aysen Wilhel Steel Cargo 07/02 07/02 15/02 3,043 nil nil 21,957
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Ikan Jenahar JMB Steel Cargo nil 22,000 nil 08/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Phu Tai 18 M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 10/02
2) Salta Tradex Coils nil 25,221 nil 09/02
3) Fenghai 11 JMB C.Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 09/02
4) Birch 2-VI Admiral Steel Coils 4,070 nil nil 09/02
5) Smart Jessica Sai Parts nil 155 nil 09/02
6) Beacon SW 'K'Steamship Steel nil 20,550 nil 15/02
7) Jk Monowara Admiral Steel Coils nil 18,000 nil 10/02
8) J.Well-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,150 nil 10/02
9) Thor Horizon JMB Steel bar nil 17,929 nil 12/02
10) Asteris Parekh Steel Cargo nil 22,117 nil 13/02
11) St.Andrew Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 28,300 nil 13/02
12) Sea Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,000 nil 16/02
13) Hoegh Manila Merchant RORO Units 200 nil nil 18/02
14) Nordana Sai Freight Wire Rod nil 7,500 nil 12/02
15) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite Ch nil 8,400 nil 14/02
16) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 250 09/02
17) Gurukripa NAVINYA CEMENT(Bgs) nil 2,069 nil 09/02
18) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/200 10/02
19) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine CEMENT(Bgs) nil 2,170 nil 10/02
20) Mumbai Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 13/02
21) Semua Perdana JMB RBD Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 16/02
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL