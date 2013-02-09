Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GOLAM-E SAI LOGS 27/01 27/01 09/02 nil 8,109 nil 63 2) RAINBOW JOY M.Dinshaw CAL. CHIPS 04/02 04/02 09/02 nil 6,280 nil 320 3) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE CEMENT(Bgs) 06/02 06/02 09/02 2,003 nil nil COMP 4) Jk Galaxy MNK Steel 07/02 07/02 12/02 nil 1,755 nil 7,773 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ikan Jenahar JMB Steel Cargo nil 22,000 nil 08/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Phu Tai 18 M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 10/02 2) Salta Tradex Coils nil 25,221 nil 09/02 3) Fenghai 11 JMB C.Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 09/02 4) Birch 2-VI Admiral Steel Coils 4,070 nil nil 09/02 5) Smart Jessica Sai Parts nil 155 nil 09/02 6) Beacon SW 'K'Steamship Steel nil 20,550 nil 15/02 7) Jk Monowara Admiral Steel Coils nil 18,000 nil 10/02 8) J.Well-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,150 nil 10/02 9) Thor Horizon JMB Steel bar nil 17,929 nil 12/02 10) Asteris Parekh Steel Cargo nil 22,117 nil 13/02 11) St.Andrew Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 28,300 nil 13/02 12) Sea Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,000 nil 16/02 13) Hoegh Manila Merchant RORO Units 200 nil nil 18/02 14) Nordana Sai Freight Wire Rod nil 7,500 nil 12/02 15) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite Ch nil 8,400 nil 14/02 16) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 250 09/02 17) Gurukripa NAVINYA CEMENT(Bgs) nil 2,069 nil 09/02 18) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/200 10/02 19) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine CEMENT(Bgs) nil 2,170 nil 10/02 20) Mumbai Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 13/02 21) Semua Perdana JMB RBD Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 16/02 22) Arcadia Highway 'K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL