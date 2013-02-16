Feb 15Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) GURU PRASAD NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 14/02 14/02 18/02 nil 1,101 nil 1,012
2) ADMAS CAF BREAK 14/02 14/02 19/02 3,081 nil nil 1,919
3) PHU TAI M.DINSHAW WOOD PULP 10/02 10/02 18/02 7,806 nil nil 2,393
4) THAI BINH M.DINSHAW CALC. CHIPS 14/02 14/02 19/02 nil 2,641 nil 5,859
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Semua Perdana JMB RBD Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 16/02
2) St.Andrew Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 28,300 nil 16/02
3) Sea Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 7,723 nil 17/02
4) Hoegh Manila Merchant RORO 500 nil nil 17/02
5) Royal Gomati Atlantic Base Oil 2,000 nil nil 17/02
6) Beacon SW 'K'Steamship Steel nil 20,550 nil 18/02
7) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 200/250 19/02
8) Mumbai Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 21/02
9) Bahri Abha Orient CNTR/Steel 5,500 nil 150 22/02
10) Ianuk-III JMB CPKO nil 12,000 nil 22/02
11) Siva Interocean CPKO nil 14,000 nil 23/02
12) Swallow Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 22/02
13) Anthea Tradex Rolled Coils nil 5,062 nil 24/02
14) Ivory Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/02
15) Arcadia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/02
16) Chang Hang Cosco Steel Cargo nil 25,033 nil 26/02
17) Rochester Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 36,000 nil 28/02
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL