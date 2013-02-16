Feb 15Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GURU PRASAD NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 14/02 14/02 18/02 nil 1,101 nil 1,012 2) ADMAS CAF BREAK 14/02 14/02 19/02 3,081 nil nil 1,919 3) PHU TAI M.DINSHAW WOOD PULP 10/02 10/02 18/02 7,806 nil nil 2,393 4) THAI BINH M.DINSHAW CALC. CHIPS 14/02 14/02 19/02 nil 2,641 nil 5,859 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Semua Perdana JMB RBD Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 16/02 2) St.Andrew Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 28,300 nil 16/02 3) Sea Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 7,723 nil 17/02 4) Hoegh Manila Merchant RORO 500 nil nil 17/02 5) Royal Gomati Atlantic Base Oil 2,000 nil nil 17/02 6) Beacon SW 'K'Steamship Steel nil 20,550 nil 18/02 7) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 200/250 19/02 8) Mumbai Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 21/02 9) Bahri Abha Orient CNTR/Steel 5,500 nil 150 22/02 10) Ianuk-III JMB CPKO nil 12,000 nil 22/02 11) Siva Interocean CPKO nil 14,000 nil 23/02 12) Swallow Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 22/02 13) Anthea Tradex Rolled Coils nil 5,062 nil 24/02 14) Ivory Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/02 15) Arcadia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/02 16) Chang Hang Cosco Steel Cargo nil 25,033 nil 26/02 17) Rochester Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 36,000 nil 28/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL