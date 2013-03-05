Mar 05Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Mumbai Butter fly Sai Freight Steel 04/03 04/03 05/03 293 nil nil 807
2) Greenwich Navinya Cement 03/03 03/03 06/03 nil 1,619 nil 536
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Tekeze Samsara CNTR 250 nil nil 02/03 ---
2) Cs Sonoma Wilhlmsn Steel 15,000 nil nil 03/03 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 06/03
Saudi Diriyah Orient CNTR nil 670 nil 06/03
2) Nikator JMBaxi Steel nil 22,319 nil 06/03
3) Outrivaling Allied Gen Cargo nil 2,531 nil 08/03
4) GMT Phoenix Samsara Steel nil 18,052 nil 11/03
5) Saranya JMBaxi Steel nil 17,327 nil 12/02
6) Brio Faith Sai Shp Pkgs nil 175 nil 15/03
7) Kang Hong Cosco Steel nil 21,887 nil 15/03
8) Rochester Mitsutor Steel nil 36,000 nil 17/03
9) Hoegh oslo Merchant RORO nil 200 nil 20/03
10) Da Ya Hai Wilhlmsn Steel nil 8,700 nil 22/03
11`)Divine Ace Mitsui Vehicles 700 nil nil 22/03
12) Grand Diomond Parekh RORO/Steel 1,500 125 nil 22/03
13) Jasper K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 23/03
14) Hough Dubai K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/03
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL