Mar 05Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Mumbai Butter fly Sai Freight Steel 04/03 04/03 05/03 293 nil nil 807 2) Greenwich Navinya Cement 03/03 03/03 06/03 nil 1,619 nil 536 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tekeze Samsara CNTR 250 nil nil 02/03 --- 2) Cs Sonoma Wilhlmsn Steel 15,000 nil nil 03/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 06/03 Saudi Diriyah Orient CNTR nil 670 nil 06/03 2) Nikator JMBaxi Steel nil 22,319 nil 06/03 3) Outrivaling Allied Gen Cargo nil 2,531 nil 08/03 4) GMT Phoenix Samsara Steel nil 18,052 nil 11/03 5) Saranya JMBaxi Steel nil 17,327 nil 12/02 6) Brio Faith Sai Shp Pkgs nil 175 nil 15/03 7) Kang Hong Cosco Steel nil 21,887 nil 15/03 8) Rochester Mitsutor Steel nil 36,000 nil 17/03 9) Hoegh oslo Merchant RORO nil 200 nil 20/03 10) Da Ya Hai Wilhlmsn Steel nil 8,700 nil 22/03 11`)Divine Ace Mitsui Vehicles 700 nil nil 22/03 12) Grand Diomond Parekh RORO/Steel 1,500 125 nil 22/03 13) Jasper K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 23/03 14) Hough Dubai K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL