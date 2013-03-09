Mar 09Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR 08/03 08/03 09/03 nil 1,401 nil COMP
2) Tekeze Samsara C R Coils 08/03 08/03 16/03 1,008 nil nil 7,492
3) Harmeez Navinya Cement 26/02 26/02 09/03 nil 2,113 nil COMP
4) Siva Chennai Sai Maritime Palm 05/03 05/03 11/03 nil 10,150 nil 3,850
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo 5,000 1,000 140/200 27/03
Saudi Diriyah Orient CNTR nil nil nil 06/03
2) GMT Phoenix Samsara Steel nil 18,052 nil 10/03
3) Saranya JMBaxi Steel nil 17,327 nil 12/03
4) Brio Faith Sai Shp Pkgs nil 175 nil 15/03
5) Kang Hong Cosco Steel nil 21,887 nil 15/03
6) Hoegh oslo Merchant RORO nil 200 nil 20/03
7) Da Ya Hai Wilhlmsn Steel nil 8,700 nil 20/03
8) Divine Ace Mitsui Vehicles 700 nil nil 22/03
9) Grand Diomond Parekh RORO/Steel 1,500 125 nil 22/03
10) Jasper K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 23/03
11) Hough Dubai K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/03
12) Nafisa CAF Cement nil 2,100 nil 09/03
13) Threewin Navinya Cement nil 1,574 nil 09/03
14) Priyanka CAF Cement nil 2,060 nil 09/03
15) Baltic United Gen Cargo 3,300 nil nil 11/03
15) Guru Prasad Navinya Cement nil 2,110 nil 11/03
16) Linde United Steel nil 2,500 nil 15/03
17) Conti Fuch Sahi Yellow Paes nil 36,960 nil 19/03
18) Grang Orion Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 20/03
19) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/03
20) Graceful NYK Vehicles nil 1,250 nil 28/03
21) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel nil 21,000 nil 28/03
22) Demeter NYK Vehicles nil 1,050 nil 06/04
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL