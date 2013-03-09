Mar 09Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR 08/03 08/03 09/03 nil 1,401 nil COMP 2) Tekeze Samsara C R Coils 08/03 08/03 16/03 1,008 nil nil 7,492 3) Harmeez Navinya Cement 26/02 26/02 09/03 nil 2,113 nil COMP 4) Siva Chennai Sai Maritime Palm 05/03 05/03 11/03 nil 10,150 nil 3,850 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo 5,000 1,000 140/200 27/03 Saudi Diriyah Orient CNTR nil nil nil 06/03 2) GMT Phoenix Samsara Steel nil 18,052 nil 10/03 3) Saranya JMBaxi Steel nil 17,327 nil 12/03 4) Brio Faith Sai Shp Pkgs nil 175 nil 15/03 5) Kang Hong Cosco Steel nil 21,887 nil 15/03 6) Hoegh oslo Merchant RORO nil 200 nil 20/03 7) Da Ya Hai Wilhlmsn Steel nil 8,700 nil 20/03 8) Divine Ace Mitsui Vehicles 700 nil nil 22/03 9) Grand Diomond Parekh RORO/Steel 1,500 125 nil 22/03 10) Jasper K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 23/03 11) Hough Dubai K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/03 12) Nafisa CAF Cement nil 2,100 nil 09/03 13) Threewin Navinya Cement nil 1,574 nil 09/03 14) Priyanka CAF Cement nil 2,060 nil 09/03 15) Baltic United Gen Cargo 3,300 nil nil 11/03 15) Guru Prasad Navinya Cement nil 2,110 nil 11/03 16) Linde United Steel nil 2,500 nil 15/03 17) Conti Fuch Sahi Yellow Paes nil 36,960 nil 19/03 18) Grang Orion Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 20/03 19) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/03 20) Graceful NYK Vehicles nil 1,250 nil 28/03 21) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel nil 21,000 nil 28/03 22) Demeter NYK Vehicles nil 1,050 nil 06/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL