Jul 10Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MARIANNE NOBLE SHPG STEEL PLATES 06/07 06/07 12/07 nil 825 nil 475 2) BINGO M.DINS CALCITE 05/07 05/07 13/07 nil 5,257 nil 2,843 3) GURU PRASAD NAVINYA CIB 07/07 07/07 12/07 1,139 nil nil 879 4) ARUNA ISMAIL MARCO YELLOW PEAS 02/07 02/07 15/07 43,579 nil nil 10,081 5) IOANNIS THEO WILHELM STEEL/PIPE 03/07 03/07 11/07 nil 26,874 nil 626 6) MAGIC MARCO SHPG. LENTILS 08/07 08/07 20/07 nil 984 nil 21,629 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Leonarisso Wilhelm Steel Cargo 8,000 nil nil 05/07 --- 2) Cmb Adrien Parekh Steel Cargo nil 9,684 nil 07/07 --- 3) Du Juan Cosco Ship Steel Cargo nil 4,114 nil 02/07 --- 4) Dd Vigilant Marco Yellow Peas nil 23,275 nil 08/07 --- 5) Chayanee Parekh Steel Cargo nil 27,366 nil 08/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 77 10/07 2) Guru Kripa NAVINYA CIB nil 2,100 nil 10/07 3) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Cargo nil 5,800 nil 11/07 4) Luna-IV Admiral Sulphur nil 11,621 nil 12/07 5) Lotus (OD) J.M.Baxi Steel Coils nil 24,207 nil 13/07 6) Tai Happ Merchant Steel Cargo nil 24,703 nil 14/07 7) Irmgard Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,500 nil 17/07 8) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 28/07 9) Bizen-IV M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 7,000 nil 16/07 10) Liberty Promise Cargoways HH & Static nil 2,347 nil 17/07 11) Ocean Concord-VI Mitsutor St/M Cargo nil 7,000 nil 21/07 12) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 200/150 26/07 Orient Ship G Cargo nil 950 nil 26/07 Orient Ship S Cargo/G 6,000 nil nil 26/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL