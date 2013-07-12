Jul 12Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessels 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MARIANNE NOBLE SHPG STEEL PLATES 06/07 06/07 13/07 nil 1,164 nil 136
2) BINGO M.DINS CALCITE 05/07 05/07 14/07 nil TOCOM nil 2,100
3) GURU PRASAD NAVINYA CIB 07/07 07/07 13/07 1,139 nil nil 879
4) ARUNA ISMAIL MARCO YELLOW PEAS 02/07 02/07 15/07 43,579 nil nil 10,081
5) Guru Kripa NAVINYA CIB 10/07 10/07 15/07 nil TOCOM nil 2,100
6) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR 10/07 10/07 12/07 nil nil 943/114 77
7) COLCHESTER CASTLE MITSUTOR STEEL/MA 10/07 10/07 14/07 nil 25,531 nil 7,525
8) Leonarisso Wilhelm Steel Cargo 10/07 10/07 14/07 700 nil nil 7,300
9) Cmb Adrien Parekh Steel Cargo 12/07 12/07 14/07 nil TOCOM nil 9,684
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Du Juan Cosco Ship Steel Cargo nil 4,114 nil 02/07 ---
2) Dd Vigilant Marco Yellow Peas nil 23,275 nil 08/07 ---
3) Chayanee Parekh Steel Cargo nil 27,366 nil 08/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Cargo nil 5,800 nil 20/07
2) Luna-IV Admiral Sulphur nil 11,621 nil 12/07
3) Lotus (OD) J.M.Baxi Steel Coils nil 24,207 nil 13/07
4) Tai Happ Merchant Steel Cargo nil 24,703 nil 14/07
5) Irmgard Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,500 nil 18/07
6) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 28/07
7) Bizen-IV M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 7,000 nil 17/07
8) Liberty Promise Cargoways HH & Static nil 2,347 nil 17/07
9) Ocean Concord-VI Mitsutor S/Ma Cargo nil 7,000 nil 21/07
10) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 200/150 26/07
Orient Ship G Cargo nil 950 nil 26/07
Orient Ship S Cargo/G 6,000 nil nil 26/07
11) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 119 13/07
12) Hoegh Trident Merchant Units 1,000 nil nil 13/07
13) Dignity Ace Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 21/07
14) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 600 nil nil 23/07
15) Cassiopeia NYK Line High/H Ma nil 750 nil 07/08
16) Crystal Gold Sai Freight Teak Logs nil 3,770 nil 15/07
17) Grand Duke 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/07
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL