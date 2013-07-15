Jul 15Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA SHP CIB 11/07 11/07 16/07 nil 735 nil 1,071 2) LUNA ADMIRAL SHP SULPHUR 12/07 12/07 21/07 nil 130 nil 192 3) MAGIC MARCO SHP LENTILS 08/07 08/07 23/07 nil 1,534 nil 4,056 4) ARUNA ISMAIL MARCO SHP YELLOW PEAS 02/07 02/07 17/07 nil 3,020 nil 49,029 5) BPS LEONARISSO WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 10/07 10/07 15/07 nil 1,581 nil 6,447 6) BPX DU JUAN COSCO SHIPP STEEL CARGO 12/07 12/07 15/07 nil 2,023 nil 3,910 7) TEKEZE SAMSARA SHP CNTR 02/07 02/07 18/07 nil nil 546 9,695 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Dd Vigilant Marco Shp Yellow Peas nil 23,275 nil ----- 08/07 2) Tai Merchant Steel Cargo nil 24,703 nil ----- 14/07 3) Chayanee Parekh Mar Steel Cargo nil 27,366 nil ----- 08/07 4) Lotus J.M.Baxi Steel Coils nil 24,207 nil ----- 13/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Liberty Cargoways HH & Static nil 2,347 nil 17/07 2) Hoegh Merchant Trident 1,000 nil nil 17/07 3) Bizen-IV M.Dinshaw Calcite Chips nil 7,000 nil 18/07 4) Irmgard Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,500 nil 18/07 5) Morning Parekh Mar Cello nil 70 nil 20/07 6) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Plates nil 5,800 nil 20/07 7) Ocean Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 7,000 nil 21/07 8) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,600 nil nil 21/07 9) Maersk Wave Parekh Mar BPX nil 117 nil 22/07 10) Saudi Tabuk Orient Steel nil 1,050 nil 26/07 11) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 28/07 12) Grand Duke K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/07 13) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy Mach nil 750 nil 08/07 14) MV MILLION BELL ISIPL C.COAL 20,000 nil nil 18/07 15) MT AS OMARIA NK SUL ACID 19,000 nil nil 18/07 16) MV SEIYO SAPP GPR HCFCO nil 7,000 nil 19/07 17) MV WADI ALBOSTAN ADM LM. ST. 20,000 nil nil 19/07 18) MV ATHENA NK M. COKE 36,875 nil nil 20/07 19) MV AMERICANA INFINITY C.COAL 37,530 nil nil 21/07 20) MV NASCO JADE INFINITY ROCK PHOS. 52,950 nil nil 21/07 21) MV GENCO KNIGHT NK ROCK PHOS. 62,216 nil nil 25/07 22) MV PACIFIC BRE NK ROCK PHOS. 63,601 nil nil 30/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL