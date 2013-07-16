Jul 16Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA SHP CIB 10/07 10/07 17/07 nil 1,637 nil 421 2) LUNA ADMIRAL SHP SULPHUR 12/07 12/07 21/07 nil 537 nil 11,084 3) MAGIC MARCO SHP LENTILS 07/08 07/08 23/07 nil 5,099 nil 17,514 4) ARUNA ISMAIL MARCO SHP YELLOW PEAS 07/02 07/02 17/07 nil 50,114 nil 3,546 5) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG CNTR 15/07 15/07 16/07 nil nil 1386/98 119 6) CMB ADRIEN PAREKH STEEL CARGO 15/07 15/07 17/07 nil 4,796 nil 4,888 7) Lotus J.M.Baxi Steel Coils 15/07 15/07 18/07 nil 5,162 nil 19,044 8) Chayanee Parekh Mar Steel Cargo 15/07 15/07 19/07 nil 1,985 nil 25,381 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Dd Vigilant Marco Shp Yellow Peas nil 23,275 nil 08/07 --- 2) Tai Merchant Steel Cargo nil 24,703 nil 14/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Liberty Cargoways HH & Static nil 2,347 nil 16/07 2) Hoegh Merchant Trident 1,000 nil nil 17/07 3) Bizen-IV M.Dinshaw C Chips nil 7,000 nil 18/07 4) Irmgard Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,500 nil 18/07 5) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Plates nil 5,800 nil 20/07 6) Ocean Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 7,025 nil 25/07 7) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,600 nil nil 21/07 8) Maersk Wave Parekh Mar BPX nil 117 nil 22/07 9) Saudi Tabuk Orient Steel nil 1,050 nil 26/07 10) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 28/07 11) Grand Duke K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/07 12) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy Mach nil 750 nil 07/08 13) Crystal Gold Sai Freight Teak Logs nil 3,770 nil 17/07 14) Navdhenu Swift-VI Arcadia Units 150 nil nil 18/07 15) Ise-VI NYK Line Steel nil 1,316 nil 21/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL