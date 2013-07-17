Jul 17Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA SHP CIB 10/07 10/07 17/07 nil 1,938 nil 120 2) LUNA ADMIRAL SHP SULPHUR 12/07 12/07 21/07 nil 657 nil 10,964 3) MAGIC MARCO SHP LENTILS 08/07 08/07 25/07 nil 5,411 nil 17,202 4) ARUNA ISMAIL MARCO SHP YELLOW PEAS 02/07 02/07 18/07 nil 50,277 nil 3,383 5) CMB ADRIEN PAREKH STEEL CARGO 15/07 15/07 18/07 nil 6,341 nil 3,343 6) Lotus J.M.Baxi Steel Coils 15/07 15/07 17/07 nil 20,185 nil 4,021 7) Chayanee Parekh Mar Steel Cargo 15/07 15/07 19/07 nil 3,773 nil 23,593 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Dd Vigilant Marco Shp Yellow Peas nil 23,275 nil 08/07 --- 2) Tai Merchant Steel Cargo nil 24,703 nil 14/07 --- 3) Liberty Cargoways HH & Static nil 2,347 nil 16/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bizen-IV M.Dinshaw C Chips nil 7,000 nil 18/07 2) Irmgard Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,500 nil 19/07 3) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Plates nil 5,800 nil 24/07 4) Ocean Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 7,025 nil 25/07 5) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,600 nil nil 21/07 6) Maersk Wave Parekh Mar BPX nil 117 nil 22/07 7) Saudi Tabuk Orient Steel nil 1,050 nil 26/07 8) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 28/07 9) Grand Duke K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/07 10) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy Mach nil 750 nil 07/08 11) Crystal Gold Sai Freight Teak Logs nil 3,770 nil 17/07 12) Navdhenu Swift-VI Arcadia Units 150 nil nil 18/07 13) Ise-VI NYK Line Steel nil 1,316 nil 25/07 14) Momentum M.Dinshaw M Cargo 500 nil nil 23/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL