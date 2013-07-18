Jul 18Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 26
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) TEKEZE SAMSARA CONTAINERS 02/07 02/07 18/07 nil 531 nil 12,248
2) LUNA ADMIRAL SULPHUR 12/07 12/07 21/07 nil 2 nil 659
3) CMB ADRIEN PAREKH MAR STEEL CARGO 15/07 15/07 19/07 nil 2,410 nil 8,751
4) MAGIC MARCO SHP LENTILS 07/08 07/08 21/08 nil 332 nil 16,870
5) ARUNA ISM MARCO SH YELLOW PEAS 02/07 02/07 20/07 nil 248 nil 50525
6) BPS TAI MERCHANT STEEL CARGO 17/07 17/07 21/07 nil 2,274 nil 2,2747) BPX
CHAY PAREKH MAR STEEL CARGO 15/07 15/07 20/07 nil 2,475 nil 6248
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Dd Vigilant Marco Shp Yellow Peas nil 23,275 nil ----- 08/07
2) Liberty HH & Static Cargoways nil 2,347 nil ----- 16/07
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Bizen-IV M.Dinsh Calcite Ch nil 7,000 nil 18/07
2) Irmgard Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,500 nil 19/07
3) Morning Parekh Mar Static Cargo nil 70 nil 20/07
4) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,600 nil nil 21/07
5) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel nil 5,800 nil 24/07
6) Ise-VI NYK Line Steel nil 1,316 nil 25/07
7) Ocean Mitsutor Steel nil 7,025 nil 25/07
8) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship Steel Pipe nil 7,000 nil 26/07
9) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 28/07
10) Grand Duke K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/07
11) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy Mach nil 750 nil 08/07
12) MV AMERICANA INFINITY C.COAL 37,530 nil nil 23/07
13) MV KARAVADOS ESPL S.COAL 48,961 nil nil 23/07
14) MV GENCO KNIGHT NK ROCK PHOS. 62,216 nil nil 25/07
15) MV YOUNARA GLORY ASL CRUDE OIL 249,810 nil nil 26/07
16) MT GREENWICK PARK JMB P. ACID 10,288 nil nil 27/07
17) MV PACIFIC BREEZE NK ROCK PHOS. 63,601 nil nil 30/07
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL