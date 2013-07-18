Jul 18Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TEKEZE SAMSARA CONTAINERS 02/07 02/07 18/07 nil 531 nil 12,248 2) LUNA ADMIRAL SULPHUR 12/07 12/07 21/07 nil 2 nil 659 3) CMB ADRIEN PAREKH MAR STEEL CARGO 15/07 15/07 19/07 nil 2,410 nil 8,751 4) MAGIC MARCO SHP LENTILS 07/08 07/08 21/08 nil 332 nil 16,870 5) ARUNA ISM MARCO SH YELLOW PEAS 02/07 02/07 20/07 nil 248 nil 50525 6) BPS TAI MERCHANT STEEL CARGO 17/07 17/07 21/07 nil 2,274 nil 2,2747) BPX CHAY PAREKH MAR STEEL CARGO 15/07 15/07 20/07 nil 2,475 nil 6248 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Dd Vigilant Marco Shp Yellow Peas nil 23,275 nil ----- 08/07 2) Liberty HH & Static Cargoways nil 2,347 nil ----- 16/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bizen-IV M.Dinsh Calcite Ch nil 7,000 nil 18/07 2) Irmgard Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,500 nil 19/07 3) Morning Parekh Mar Static Cargo nil 70 nil 20/07 4) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,600 nil nil 21/07 5) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel nil 5,800 nil 24/07 6) Ise-VI NYK Line Steel nil 1,316 nil 25/07 7) Ocean Mitsutor Steel nil 7,025 nil 25/07 8) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship Steel Pipe nil 7,000 nil 26/07 9) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 28/07 10) Grand Duke K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/07 11) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy Mach nil 750 nil 08/07 12) MV AMERICANA INFINITY C.COAL 37,530 nil nil 23/07 13) MV KARAVADOS ESPL S.COAL 48,961 nil nil 23/07 14) MV GENCO KNIGHT NK ROCK PHOS. 62,216 nil nil 25/07 15) MV YOUNARA GLORY ASL CRUDE OIL 249,810 nil nil 26/07 16) MT GREENWICK PARK JMB P. ACID 10,288 nil nil 27/07 17) MV PACIFIC BREEZE NK ROCK PHOS. 63,601 nil nil 30/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL