Jul 19Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BIZEN M.DINSHAW CALCITE C 18/07 18/07 24/07 300 nil nil 6,700 2) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG. CONTAINERS 18/07 18/07 19/07 178 nil nil 70 3) LUNA ADMIRAL SULPHUR 12/07 12/07 30/07 664 nil nil 10,957 4) CRYSTAL GOLD SAI FREIGHT TEAK LOGS 18/07 18/07 22/07 79 nil nil 3,731 5) TAI HAPPINESS MERCHANT STEEL CARGO 17/07 17/07 21/07 10,172 nil nil 14,530 6) MAGIC MARCO SHPG LENTILS 08/07 08/07 28/07 5,791 nil nil 16,822 7) ARUNA ISMAIL MARCO SH YELLOW PEAS 02/07 02/07 21/07 50,530 nil nil 3,130 8) BPX CHAYANEE PAREKH MA STEEL CARGO 15/07 15/07 21/07 7,144 nil nil 20,222 9) MV VINASHIP SEA ESSAR BULK I.ORE 18/07 18/07 19/07 12,000 nil nil 15,000 10) MV RUBY HALO REPLY C.COAL 07/07 17/07 19/07 22,000 nil nil 8,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Dd Vigilant Marco Shpg Yellow Peas nil 23,275 nil ----- 08/07 2) Liberty Cargoways Cargo nil 2,347 nil ----- 16/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Morning Parekh MarineStatic Cargo nil 70 nil 20/07 2) Irmgard Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,500 nil 20/07 3) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars nil 1,600 nil 21/07 4) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Plates nil 5,800 nil 24/07 5) Ise-VI NYK Line Steel nil 1,316 nil 25/07 6) Ocean Mitsutor Steel nil 7,025 nil 25/07 7) Momentum M.Dinshaw Military Cargo 500 nil nil 25/07 8) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship Containers nil 950 nil 26/07 9) Fenghai 11 J.M.Baxi Crude Palm nil 7,000 nil 26/07 10) Grand Duke K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/07 11) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 08/07 12) Cassiopei NYK Line Heavy Mac nil 750 nil 08/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL