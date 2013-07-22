Jul 22Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BIZEN M.DINSHAW CALCITE 18.07 18.07 25.07 nil 2,500 nil 4500 2) LUNA ADMIRAL SULPHUR 12.07 12.07 02.07 nil 824 nil 10,797 3) CRYSTAL GOLD SAI FREIGHT TEAK LOGS 18/01 18/01 24/01 nil 1,702 nil 2,108 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Dd Vigilant Marco Shpg Yellow Peas nil 23,275 nil ----- 08/07 2) Morning Parekh Mari Static Cargo nil 70 nil ----- 20/07 3) Irmgard Samsara Shpg Steel Cargo nil 14,500 nil ----- 20/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Guru Prasad NAVINYA CIB nil 2,100 nil 22/07 2) Pfs NAVINYA Cement nil 2,350 nil 24/07 3) Ise.VI Steel NYK Line nil 1,316 nil 25/07 4) Ocean Mitsutor Steel/Mach nil 7,025 nil 25/07 5) Saudi Tabuk General Ori Containers nil 7,500 nil 26/07 6) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 25,000 nil 27/07 7) Momentum M.Dinshaw Military C 500 nil nil 27/07 8) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel nil 5,800 nil 27/07 9) Dd Vanguard J.M.Baxi Steel Coils nil 18,976 nil 28/07 10) Fenghai 11 J.M.Baxi CoCrude Pal nil 7,000 nil 28/07 11) Grand Duke 'K'Steamship Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 30/07 12) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 08/07 13) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy Mach nil 750 nil 08/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL