Jul 25Port conditions ofKakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BIZEN M.DINSHAW CALCITE CH 18/07 18/07 27/07 4,310 nil nil 2,690 2) LUNA ADMIRAL SHPG SULPHUR 12/07 12/07 06/07 1,134 nil nil 10,487 3) CRYSTAL GOLD SAI FREIGHT TEAK LOGS 18/07 18/07 26/07 2,624 nil nil 1,186 4) CHAYANEE PAREKH MARI STEEL CARGO 15/07 15/07 26/07 17,519 nil nil 9,847 5) MAGIC MARCO SHPG LENTILS 08/07 08/07 31/07 8,739 nil nil 13,874 6) ARUNA ISMAIL MARCO SHPG YELLOW PEAS 02/07 02/07 27/07 51,471 nil nil 2,189 7) MV POS AMETRIN OSL S.COAL 08/07 23/07 26/07 13,000 nil nil 14,500 8) MV EARNEST SKY REPLY S.COAL 08/07 25/07 31/07 nil 2,000 nil 49,761 9) MV ATHENA (P) OSL M. COKE 20/07 20/07 26/07 36,875 nil nil 8,675 10) MV NASCO JADE IFFCO ROCK PHOS 20/07 24/07 26/07 29,000 nil nil 23,950 11) MV LM ST OSL ROCK PHOS 21/07 22/07 25/07 25,000 nil nil 3,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Dd Vigilant Marco Shpg Yellow Peas nil 23,275 nil ----- 08/07 2) Maersk Wave Parekh Mar Appln.recd nil 117 nil ----- 22/07 3) Irmgard Samsara Shpg Steel Cargo nil 14,500 nil ----- 20/07 4) Dignity Ace Mitsui O. Cars nil 1,800 nil ----- 20/07 5) Ise NYK Line Steel nil 1,316 nil ----- 24/07 6) Pfs NAVINYA SHPG Cement nil 2,350 nil ----- 25/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship Containers nil 5,000 nil 26/07 2) Ocean Mitsutor Steel nil 7,025 nil 26/07 3) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Cargo 25,000 nil nil 27/07 4) Dd Vanguard J.M.Baxi Steel Coi nil 18,976 nil 28/07 5) Momentum M.Dinshaw Military Ca nil 500 nil 28/07 6) Fenghai 11 J.M.Baxi Crude Palm nil 15,000 nil 29/07 7) Rainbow MNK & CO Machinery nil 1,649 nil 29/07 8) Grand Duke 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/07 9) Kite Parekh Marine HR Coils 21,350 nil nil 30/07 10) Asia 21st M.Dinshaw Calcite ch nil 8,600 nil 08/07 11) Asiatic Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 28,500 nil 02/07 12) Hong Maste Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 08/07 13) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy Mac nil 750 nil 08/07 14) Changhang Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 08/077 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL