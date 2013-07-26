Jul 26Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) BIZEN M.DINSHAW CALCITE CH 18/07 18/07 28/07 5,340 nil nil 1,660
2) LUNA ADMIRAL SHP SULPHUR 12/07 12/07 05/08 1,339 nil nil 10,282
3) CRYSTAL GOLD SAI FREIGHT TEAK LOGS 18/07 18/07 26/07 3,047 nil nil 763
4) CHAYANEE NAREE PAREKH MARINESTEEL CARGO 15/07 15/07 26/07 17,519 nil nil 9,847
5) MAGIC MARCO SHPG LENTILS 07/08 07/08 31/07 8,739 nil nil 13,874
6) ARUNA MARCO SHPG YELLOW 02/07 02/07 27/07 51,471 nil nil 2189
7) GURU PRASAD CEMENT NAVINYA SH 22/07 22/07 29/07 223 nil nil 1,823
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Maersk Wave Parekh MarineAppln.recd nil 117 nil ----- 22/07
2) Dignity Ace Mitsui O.S.K Cars nil 1,800 nil ----- 20/07
3) Pfs NAVINYA SHPG Cement nil 2,350 nil ----- 25/07
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship Containers nil 5,000 nil 26/07
2) Ocean Mitsutor Steel nil 7,025 nil 26/07
3) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Cargo 25,000 nil nil 27/07
4) Dd Vang J.M.Baxi . Steel Coils nil 18,976 nil 28/07
5) Momentum M.Dinshaw Military Ca nil 500 nil 28/07
6) Fenghai 11 J.M.Baxi Crude Palm nil 15,000 nil 29/07
7) Rainbow MNK & CO Machinery nil 1,649 nil 29/07
8) Grand Duke 'K'Steamsh Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/07
9) Kite Parekh Marine HR Coils 21,350 nil nil 30/07
10) Asia 21st M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,600 nil 08/07
11) Asiatic Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 28,500 nil 02/07
12) Hong Maste Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 08/07
13) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy Mach nil 750 nil 08/07
14) Changhang Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 08/07
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL